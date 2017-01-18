More than 1,000 people are currently talking about President-elect Donald Trump’s new wax figure, as unveiled by Madame Tussauds’ in London. As seen in the above photo of Trump’s wax figure, an employee at Madame Tussauds’ named Helen Smith took a selfie photo with the Trump wax figure. Mere days before Trump is sworn in as President Trump, the wax figure of Trump is getting lots of attention. Photos of the wax figure of Trump can be seen in the below photo gallery.

Trump’s Wax Figure: 25 Photos Show Madame Tussauds’ Used Yak And Squirrel Hair For Wax Trump’s Hair, Eyebrows Donald Trump

Some of the photos of Trump’s wax figure were taken in London, on Wednesday, January 18. Trump’s wax figure took months to create, with Madame Tussauds’ noting that they created a wax figure of Hillary Clinton as well, beginning the process to create both wax figures months ago. Madame Tussauds’ stated that they created both wax figures of the political icons prior to knowing which candidate would be sworn in as president on Inauguration Day. The London Oval Office of Madame Tussauds’ will be the resting place Trump’s wax figure, with Trump immortalized in wax alongside other famous people, politicians, and celebrity icons.

The above photos display the Trump wax figure’s head being worked on by Verity Talbot, a coloring supervisor, as well as by Luke Beard, a senior hair technician, in West London. Since those photos were taken on Thursday, December 15, 2016, it shows just how long it can take to create such a life-like Trump wax figure.

The artists of Trump's @MadameTussauds wax figure spent 5 weeks on his hairstyle, inserting each hair by hand https://t.co/LUFHGbppAs pic.twitter.com/owxZJEeymc — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 18, 2017

The photo gallery above also displays some of the controversy that has surrounded Trump’s wax figures around the world. In Madrid, Spain, a woman who was half-naked staged a protest in front of Trump’s wax figure at the Wax Museum. Other photos of Trump’s wax figure show it being groomed in Madrid prior to the inauguration of President-elect Trump. Other images show Madame Tussauds’ designers primping and preening the wax figure of Trump, on Wednesday, January 18. It was only two days prior to the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.

As seen in the below CNN video, to create Trump’s wax figure, the artists of Madame Tussauds’ famous wax figures used yak hair for Trump’s hair and squirrel hair for Trump’s famous bushy eyebrows.

According to the above CNN video, the designers used a 1997 image of Trump to create the wax figure, with updated video information to update Trump’s wax figure look to modern times. They also used an oil-based paint to create the realistic skin coloring for Trump’s wax figure. Utilizing wax and yak hair, the designers took four to five months to create the wax version of Trump, pouring the wax into a mold to create the hollow wax head of Trump.

Meanwhile, the unveiling of Trump’s new wax figure is getting a big reaction online, with many commenting just how realistic the wax figure looks in comparison to Trump. Some of the comments from social media about Trump’s wax figure can be read below.

Billy Miller Sr. on Just saw the new wax statue of Trump. Pretty good likeness. Only thing that would have made it more realistic is if it looked like he was grabbing a p****.” Ian Brownsmith on Made of wax Huh? Where can I put the wick and who wants to light it?” Cheryl Lasker on We’d be better off having Trump’s wax figure in the White House than Mr. Trump himself..at least a wax figure can’t open its mouth [and say] stupid things or tweet.” Barton Brown on the Let’s take the wax one — MUCH smarterer.”

[Featured Image by Frank Augstein/AP Images]