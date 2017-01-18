Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Fighting Over Kids: Brad Scores Major Victory In Latest Custody Hearing [Report]

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in a heated custody battle since Jolie filed for divorce last year. The former power couple has decided to keep their court proceedings private, but earlier reports indicated that Jolie was granted sole physically custody of their six children, leaving Brad Pitt on the outside looking in. Sources say that Brad was initially granted visitation rights (some reports suggested that these visitations were supervised), but that he has been having a rough go when it comes to spending time with his brood because of canceled visits and whatnot.

Now, according to Life & Style Magazine, Brad Pitt has scored a major victory in the endless fight to see his children.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were recently back in court after Pitt noticed a pattern in Jolie’s behavior. Reportedly, he has barely gotten to spend time with his children because Jolie would make it extra difficult for him to do so. He passed this information on to his lawyers, and they were able to get the job done.

Pitt was allegedly granted secured time with his kids.

“[Angelina Jolie] is being forced to hand over her kids to the Oscar winner after continually canceling visits and making it difficult for him to see them. An insider adds that Brad will be getting visitation much more regularly now,” Life & Style Magazine reports.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have released a couple of statements since their split and have maintained that they will both be dedicated to raising their children and that they are “committed to putting forth a unified front,” but that’s hardly how things have been — at least, based on what has been reported to the public.

Brad Pitt has been dodging tabloid stories left and right since his split from Angelina Jolie went public. First, there were tons of accusations about him having an affair with his Allied co-star Marion Cotillard (the fact that she was pregnant only fueled rumors that Brad was going to be a father of seven). Then there were reports that Brad Pitt was abusive to at least one of his kids. That opened up an investigation by child services which took over Pitt’s life for a few weeks. Once he was cleared in the case, he started getting his life back on track.

While Brad Pitt isn’t back to his bachelor ways just yet, he’s getting used to going to events solo, knowing that just about everyone knows his personal business. When he showed up at the 2017 Golden Globes to present an award earlier this month, no one expected it — but he was met with loud cheers and the support of his peers.

“It really sent a message about how people have seen him as acting responsibly during Angelina’s entire smear campaign against him. There’s no question Brad has won this battle,” said a source.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will likely continue fighting over custody of their six children in the coming weeks. It is unclear why Jolie doesn’t want the kids spending time with their dad or why this has become such a battle. It definitely sounds like there is a lot more to this than what the public has been clued in on — as it goes for many former spouses dealing with issues of this magnitude.

Many hope that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie can put their children first and do what is best for their kids in the future.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]