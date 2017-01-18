Bella Hadid Is Reportedly ‘Hurt’ By The Weeknd’s Relationship With Selena Gomez

Bella Hadid is reportedly hurt by the recent debut of The Weeknd’s rumored romance with Selena Gomez.

After The Weeknd stepped out with Selena Gomez in Santa Monica, California, where the reported new couple was seen walking with Gomez’s arms around the musician and her lips all over his lips and cheeks, a report has shed some light on how Bella Hadid is holding up.

“[Bella Hadid] and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena,” an insider explained to People Magazine, who also added that it was Hadid who chose to end her romance with The Weeknd at the end of last year.

Just one day after The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were seen together after a dinner date in Los Angeles, Bella Hadid unfollowed Gomez and took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself giving the camera the middle finger. Since then, Bella Hadid has been spending time with her sister and her mother in New York City.

Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez have been linked to rumors regarding a possible feud, but according to the magazine’s report, the two women were never close friends and no one was betrayed by the new relationship.

“They’ve always been friendly, but they’re not best friends,” a Gomez source explained, with another friend adding, “Selena knows [Bella Hadid] through Taylor [Swift] and her squad, but they’ve never been close.”

As fans of the ladies may recall, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid’s older sister, is one of Swift’s closest friends, as is Gomez. Meanwhile, Gomez and The Weeknd “met a while ago and connected over music.”

“It’s new and nothing serious yet,” the Gomez source added.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd began dating about two years ago and called it quits at the end of last year, weeks before they reunited on the set of the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. During the event, Bella Hadid strutted her stuff alongside her sister, Gigi, and many other models, as her former boyfriend performed.

Around the time of their split, a source told Us Weekly magazine that Bella Hadid’s romance with the musician came to an end due to their equally busy schedules.

“They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album. They really tried to make it work,” the insider alleged.

Last year, Bella Hadid stunned on the red carpet with her former boyfriend at the 2016 Grammy Awards and at the 2016 Met Gala.

Bella Hadid may be feeling upset about The Weeknd’s rumored romance, but one thing is for sure: She is surrounded by support. In addition to spending time with her sister and mother in the Big Apple, Bella Hadid received a kind message from her father, Mohamed Hadid, shortly after news broke of The Weeknd’s outing with Gomez.

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid’s sister, Gigi, is reportedly doing her best to ensure that Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez don’t involve themselves in a public feud.

“Gigi will always be Team Bella, but she’s also in a tough spot because she really likes Selena and knows she’s a good person,” a source told Hollywood Life days ago. “She’s one hundred percent supporting Bella and has told her she’ll do whatever she think is best. But down the road, when feelings have cooled off, Gigi does hope they can all sit down and talk this out.”

Bella Hadid has yet to directly speak on The Weeknd’s relationship with Gomez.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]