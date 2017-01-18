Lisa Rinna On Kim Richards’ Sobriety: ‘I Need To Be Done Talking About It’

Lisa Rinna can’t stop talking about Kim Richards and her problems with sobriety on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. A few years ago, Lisa felt it was necessary to bring her problems into the public eye because she wanted to help Kim. But she was quickly met with opposition, as Kyle Richards wanted to keep her sister’s problems hidden. When Rinna then tried to call Richards out on her sobriety problems, things got even worse, and Kim made the accusation that Lisa Rinna’s husband was cheating on her. After a few months of not seeing one another, the two met up at game night once again and Rinna made a low blow by bringing up Kim’s arrests from last year.

According to a new Bravo report, Lisa Rinna is now revealing that she doesn’t remember half the things she said while filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Rinna is referring to a certain scene with Eden Sassoon, where she started realizing that she said things she can’t remember. However, she quickly changed the direction of the blog, focusing on what Kyle had been going through because of her sister’s drinking problems. And interestingly enough, Lisa Rinna is now ready to leave everything behind, including talking about Kim behind her back. And fans are excited to see if this will actually hold up.

I’m back on @QVC this Monday, the 16th! 6am ET, 11am ET and appearances throughout the day! Or, shop now –> https://t.co/aK6r8o1yq5 pic.twitter.com/MxuM1yMAAb — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) January 11, 2017

“There are a few things that I don’t remember saying, but sure enough here I am saying them. As I watch this play out along with all of you, I come to quite a realization in that store. As Eden tells me about the night her sister Catya tragically passed away, I am suddenly flooded with the memory of Kyle telling us what keeps her up at night last year while we were all in the Hamptons. Kyle was very open and very honest with us as she explained how she often worries about receiving that “phone call” regarding her sister Kim,” Lisa Rinna explains on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing that she should have kept quiet about Kim as she now knows what Kyle has been going through.

While the episode was airing on Bravo last night, many people called out Rinna for being a troublemaker on Twitter. Of course, Lisa has admitted that she does say and do things sometimes that could be taken the wrong way, including last week when she brought up Kim Richards’ arrests as a low-blow way of fighting back. But now that Lisa has heard Eden Sassoon’s experience with a sister who had an addiction, Rinna may think twice about bringing it up again when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras are around.

“It gave me chills as I explained this correlation to Eden, because it’s a big realization I have in that moment, and after sharing my feelings with Eden about what went down at game night and the Richards sisters precarious relationship, I vow to myself that the third time’s a charm, and I need to be DONE talking about it. I clearly want to move on, so I compartmentalize this new revelation and try my best to just move forward,” Lisa Rinna explains on her Bravo blog, revealing that she hopes she can stop talking about Kim’s sobriety problems.

What do you think of Lisa Rinna’s plans to stop talking about Kim Richards’ sobriety and her personal problems? Do you think Lisa has every right to question Kim’s personal problems because they hang out in the same group, or do you think she needs to show her co-star some respect?

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]