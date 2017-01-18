Blake Shelton ‘Nervous’ About Gwen Stefani ‘Voice’ Return As Adam Levine Alleged Feud ‘Explodes’

Blake Shelton is known for being a relaxed country music star. But when his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, is concerned, the country crooner apparently isn’t quite such a laid-back dude. Blake is admitting to feeling anxious about Gwen’s return to The Voice, with the lovebirds scheduled to star as coaches again on the show that originally brought them together. Shelton’s concerns don’t end there, however, because he’s also reportedly involved in a feud with another coach, Adam Levine, who used to be known as his “bromance” buddy.

Season 9 of The Voice changed Gwen and Blake’s lives dramatically. Both were struggling following highly publicized divorces, but serving as coaches together changed their blues to bliss. However, with their first reunion as coaches scheduled to take place on The Voice’s 12th season, Shelton is feeling what he described as “nervous” about his girlfriend’s return, reported EnStars.

In addition to Blake and Gwen, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine will serve as coaches for the upcoming season. Shelton has scored more wins than any other coach in the history of The Voice. But as he confessed, success hasn’t stopped him from joining Gwen in feeling anxious about how to deal with their romance on The Voice.

“We were both nervous about it.”

Both Blake and Gwen wondered exactly how their relationship would work when it came to the show, he admitted. But the country music superstar also contends that it brings a new dimension to the existing competition that is a key part of The Voice.

“It brings a new level of competition to the show. Just when you think 12 seasons in it kind of is what it is, it’s not anymore,” he stated.

“With her and I in this relationship, it’s so exciting! It truly is!”

While the upcoming season of The Voice with Blake and Gwen sounds as if it will give viewers a glimpse of their love story, the last season of the show reportedly ended on a sour note when it comes to Shelton’s relationship with Adam Levine.

Even as The Voice viewers cheered for winner Sundance Head, giving his coach Blake another triumph, Adam “was intent on starting drama,” according to Radar Online, reporting that their “feud explodes.”

Levine has been a friend of the country music superstar’s for years, but Adam also is a tough competitor when it comes to The Voice. That toughness played out in their argument, an insider told Radar.

“Adam said that Blake had totally rigged it, and Blake told Adam that he was just a sore loser after the show wrapped.”

The source also revealed that Levine “does not like losing,” particularly to Blake. And although the contestant who Adam coached, Billy Gillman, was thought to be the favorite by some, it wasn’t enough for the ultimate win. Since the show debuted in 2011, Levine has coached three winners of The Voice, making Adam’s loss to Shelton again even tougher.

“The two are in constant competition with each other and always have been,” added the insider. “The fact that their contestants were up against each other as the final two really made for some serious backstage animosity.”

Levine didn’t congratulate Shelton, according to the source, who claimed that the country crooner “was apparently trying to rub his win in everyone’s face.” The insider called the behavior “just extremely obnoxious.”

While the 12th season of The Voice will provide fans with a chance to hunt for any fireworks between Blake and Adam as well as to watch Shelton’s and Stefani’s love story continue to play out, the thirteenth season coach line-up just might be a shake-up, according to the Latin Times.

Miley Cyrus reportedly is confirmed to return following Season 12, but the publication speculated that Blake and Levine will not return. One of the coaches speculated to replace them reportedly is Jennifer Lopez. In addition to Jennifer, there is speculation that Christina Aguilera could return to The Voice.

Lopez would bring her experience from judging American Idol, while Christina reportedly is “really interested in returning to the show after missing seasons 11 and 12,” according to the media outlet.

