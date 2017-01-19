One Piece Mangaka Eiichiro Oda Promises Twists And Surprises In 20th Anniversary Year As ‘One Piece Film: Gold’ Wins Fans’ Approval

As One Piece celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2017, the immensely popular Japanese manga’s mangaka, Eiichiro Oda, recently mentioned there will be several plot twists and surprises in store for the fans. Moreover, the One Piece: Gold movie is doing well in North America.

Writer and illustrator of one of the longest running manga One Piece delighted the series’ fans by announcing that this year will be an important one for the franchise. While Oda did not reveal much, he confirmed there the year, “will be filled with surprises.” Additionally, Oda hinted that the Dressrosa Arc, which deals primarily with adventures of Luffy D. Monkey and his band of Straw Hats pirates on Whole Cake Island that is controlled by Yonko Big Mom, could come to an end.

Oda recently shared with fans the status of One Piece manga with fans of series through the promotional newspaper Dai One Piece Shinbun. Without offering any specific numbers, Oda noted that the One Piece manga is about 65 percent finished, reported Comic Book. Moreover, he indicated that the Dressrosa Arc is expected to wind up soon. The arc has been running for about three long years, and while the fans haven’t complained, Oda’s illustrations have been moving along at a steady pace, until recently.

One Piece manga is currently on Chapter 852. Fans that follow the manga regularly will be aware that the Big Mom arc or the Whole Cake Island arc has suddenly sped up after chugging along for the past several chapters. With the entry of a powerful ally, Luffy and Nami managed to break out of Big Mom’s “Prisoner’s Library”. Meanwhile, Carrot and Chopper have managed to figure out how Brulee’s Magic Mirror World works, and could soon become a major contributing factor towards aiding the escape of the entire Straw Hats gang from the Whole Cake Island.

Incidentally, of all the members of Luffy’s gang, only Brook and Pedro appear to be in a tough situation. While Brook is facing the Yonk herself, Pedro is up against one of his oldest nemesis who calls himself Baron Tamago. However, with the help of his friends, even Luffy’s skeletal friend could escape Charlotte Linlin’s clutches along with the prized Road Poneglyphs, and Pedro could defeat Tamago.

Oda’s hints about One Piece‘s progress and his predictions about the manga indicate the series still has a lot of life in it. Based on Oda’s indications and past interviews with the series editors, fans were able to compute an estimate as to when the series could conclude. According to rough calculations, fans indicate One Piece could conclude within the next 5 or six years. In terms of chapters, fans are confident that One Piece may have 300 or more chapters left before Oda is done with the immensely popular Japanese manga that has been running for 19 years.

One Piece has inspired about 13 films, and the latest released recently in North America, after debuting in Japan last year. One Piece: Gold is the story of the Straw Hats pirates and how they are drawn to the floating mega-city that’s touted as a paradise for gamblers of the highest order. Unfortunately for Luffy’s gang, their luck is timed by the casino’s boss Gild Tesoro. Unknown to Luffy and his band of pirates, the floating casino, called Gran Tesoro, cleverly manipulates gamblers and forces them into indentured servitude or slavery to the casino’s boss, reported Nerdist.

Anime fans who have watched One Piece: Gold have been drawing the animated film’s comparison to the popular movie, Ocean’s Eleven, as the Straw Hats gang attempt a big and daring heist. The film has ample fight sequences and plenty of opportunities where each member of the Straw Hats gang shows his or her powers and abilities. One Piece: Gold was running in select theaters from January 10 till yesterday.

[Featured Image by Eiichiro Oda/One Piece Manga]