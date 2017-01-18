Roger Stone Assassination Attempt: Conspiracy Theorist & Trump Supporter Poisoned With Cancer-Causing Polonium

The Roger Stone assassination fail by way of poisoning happened a couple months ago, according to Stone himself, who joined Infowars’ right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Jones’ talk show on Tuesday.

Roger says that when he first started experiencing symptoms, it felt similar to the stomach flu, but after he visited his doctor and the blood they collected from him was shipped to the CDC for further testing, something disturbing was found. When the results came back, it was revealed that Stone had had the substance polonium (or something resembling polonium) in his system, which is a chemical that is highly toxic to humans.

Stone told Jones, “The general consensus is that I was poisoned.”

Luckily for Roger, blood tests indicated that he didn’t have a high enough level of polonium in his system to end his life, although he claims he doesn’t remember ever having been as sick as he was as a result of this assassination attempt.

The Roger Stone assassination method of poisoning by polonium is particularly troubling as the substance has the power to produce cancer in the body.

Polonium-210 is a metallic radioactive material that was first discovered by Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie during the latter part of the 1800’s, according to Medical News Today. The chemical eventually breaks down and becomes lead in the human body, but this takes more than 100 days to happen, and it’s during this process of deterioration that polonium yields cancer-causing radioactive alpha particles.

“By mass, polonium-210 is one of the deadliest toxins. It is around 250,000 times more toxic than hydrogen cyanide – the lethal dose of which is 250 milligrams.”

By comparison, it only takes under one microgram of polonium to prove fatal to the person who has ingested it. Interestingly, handling the deadly substance outside of the body is not hazardous, as it must be introduced by eating, inhalation, or it can find its way in via cuts, sores, etc. to do its damage.

The parts of the body that are most affected by polonium are the liver and bone marrow, and once detected, there are not many treatment options, although it can depend on the length of time it’s been in the body. The chance of survival for those poisoned is dependent on the quantity of polonium consumed.

The Roger Stone assassination attempt is not the first time polonium has been used as a weapon. Alexander Litvinenko, a man who once worked as a Russian spy but after running into trouble sought asylum in the U.K., was assassinated with the lethal substance while serving for the British version of the Secret Service on the first day of November 2006. He succumbed to the deadly toxin three days after falling ill, at the age of 43. It’s been widely speculated that Russia was behind his untimely death, as reported by International Business Times UK.

It is thought by some that Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat was murdered via polonium assassination when he died in late 2004. According to Vice, there were several unknowns surrounding his death, with some medical experts concluding that he died from complications of an infection, and others claiming that tests done on his clothes indicated he might have been the victim of a polonium assassination.

In 2012, what was left of Arafat’s body was taken out of his final resting place and tested for the toxin. Again, some examiners had one conclusion while others had a different one. French, Russian and Swiss scientists were all part of the testing. France and Russia said they found that Arafat had died a natural death, and the Swiss testers claimed their findings were more accurately suggestive of polonium poisoning.

All of that said, the Roger Stone assassination attempt, if true, speaks volumes about how far whoever fed him the deadly chemical is willing to go in order to eliminate him, as it’s obvious assassination by polonium is not a well-known and widely-used tactic, coupled with the fact that it’s dangerous to have around.

Who could be behind the Roger Stone assassination failure? Who would want him dead? Stone is an ally to Donald Trump, so the list of people holding rancor for him may be very long indeed.

Roger calls himself “an enemy of the deep state.” Stone is not a fan of establishment politicians, so perhaps those people are the “deep state” he’s referencing. He also reasons that he’s “effective on behalf of his beliefs,” which he says could also be a driving force to end his life.

The Roger Stone assassination attempt ultimately didn’t work as planned, unless the person behind it only intended for the conspiracy theorist to get majorly sick. From now on, he might have to force whoever serves him food and drink to taste it first.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]