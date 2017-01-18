‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Star Jamie Dornan Is Not Into BDSM Lifestyle, But Does He Go Full Frontal In The Sequel?

Jamie Dornan is nothing like the character he portrays in Fifty Shades Darker. While Christian Grey is all about raunchy sexual encounters, Dornan doesn’t prefer the BDSM life. But did Dornan go full frontal in the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel?

Hollywood Life reports that Dornan doesn’t enjoy the same things as his on-screen personality, especially when it comes to sex. “It doesn’t float my boat,” Dornan admitted ahead of the movie’s highly anticipate release.

“I’ve always been open-minded and liberal – I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there’s a million different ways to please yourself, sexually.”

According to Perez Hilton, Dornan also admitted that he would never be friends with Christian in real life. Apart from the fact that Christian is an S&M loving billionaire, Dornan doesn’t think he has the greatest sense of humor.

“[Christian is] not the sort of bloke I’d get along with,” Dornan shared. “All my mates are easy going and quick to laugh – I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don’t think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates”

One thing Dornan and Christian do have in common is their desire to be in control. The actor is thankful his rise to fame happened in his late twenties because he is “more in control” of himself now than ever before.

“My career took an upward turn when I was 29 or 30, and I was delighted that it didn’t happen when I was 20,” he admitted. “I just don’t know how I would have handled myself. I was never lost in my twenties, but I was always mucking around and had a lot of fun – but if it had all come too soon … You’re just far more in control of yourself in your thirties – and it’s helpful to have faced a bit of rejection, it gives you a better idea of yourself.”

When it comes to performing nude in front of the camera, Dornan teased fans that they’ll “have to wait and see” if he goes full frontal. Unfortunately, International Business Times is reporting that producers decided to edit out Dornan’s full frontal scene.

“The pair were both filmed nude, but editors have made sure that Jamie’s backside is the most intimate part that fans will see. So it is bad news for the girls hoping to get a glimpse of what he is packing,” an insider revealed.

Dornan spoke about going fully nude shortly after the release of Fifty Shades of Grey. “You want to appeal to as wide an audience as possible without grossing them out,” he said at the time. “You don’t want to make something gratuitous, and ugly, and graphic.”

Dornan has not confirmed the news about his full frontal. Fans will likely have to wait until the February release before knowing for sure if Dornan bares it all in the erotic sequel.

In the meantime, fans don’t have to worry about Fifty Shades Darker bombing in the box office. According to Variety, the movie was the number one trending topic on social media after producers released the official soundtrack list. The list follows Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s announced collaboration on the film and the release of the film’s full-length trailer.

Fifty Shades Darker sees the return of Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele and Dornan as Christian Grey. The movie follows Ana as Christian tries to rekindle their romance while women from his past threaten to derail his plans.

Fifty Shades Darker opens in theaters everywhere on Feb. 10, check out the latest trailer in the clip below.

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]