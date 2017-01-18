Oprah’s Obsession With Soup: ‘Soup Is Love’

Oprah Winfrey may have developed an obsession with soups, according to People magazine. The 62-year-old TV mogul begins her new cookbook with 19 soup recipes, and now it becomes clear why.

Oprah Winfrey, who praises the power of soup in her new cookbook Food, Health, and Happiness, recently showed up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and opened up about her special connection to soups.

Oprah, who claims she has lost 42.5 pounds with the help of Weight Watchers, told Colbert she had developed the special kind of love for soups while watching episodes of Lassie in childhood.

“At the end of Lassie, there was a Campbell’s soup commercial where his mom would always say, ‘Timmy, come here!'”

Although Oprah is now grown up enough to understand that it was simply a smart advertisement for Campbell’s soup, she admits that she didn’t know that at the time.

“I actually thought, ‘Oh gosh, little white boys get soup from their moms.’ I really did. And I thought, ‘Gee, if my mom could only serve me soup…’ I associated that soup as a love thing.”

.@Oprah‘s tomato soup recipe is really that good https://t.co/SbMBpFXz8G pic.twitter.com/Dac5tXWfKn — O The Oprah Magazine (@O_Magazine) January 10, 2017

But Oprah’s love of soups doesn’t end just there. In her new cookbook, one of the world’s most famous talk show hosts writes that in her childhood she was convinced her world “would be perfect” and her family would “live happily ever after” if her mom would just cook for her “a great big bowl of Campbell’s soup.”

Oprah explains in the book that her family couldn’t afford that, because her mom was a maid so after spending all day cleaning other people’s houses, it wasn’t in the cards to see her mom ladling up soup with a big smile.

“Even wishing such a thing was absurd.”

But being unable to afford Campbell’s soup isn’t the most terrible thing Oprah remembers from her childhood, as she writes there were even times when her family couldn’t afford any food at all.

“My mom did the best she could do, but to this day I have clear memories of putting grape Kool-Aid on my cereal because we were too broke to buy milk.”

‘Oprah’s classic tomato soup recipe is as amazing as she is’ https://t.co/63af5qpO92 via @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/8l2UHAXpXt — GONG! Food (@gong_food) January 6, 2017

At 62-years-old, Oprah is convinced that “soup is love.” The media mogul confesses that she cooks soup almost every day and eats it for lunch. In fact, Oprah’s “best food advice” goes like this: in order to feel “warm and well nourished,” there’s something magical about finding someone who “could use a shot of goodness” and offering them a “seat at your table,” some easy conversation and just a bowl of soup.

There’s also no denying that Oprah considers soups her best friends for weight loss, according to Self magazine. The media mogul, who has been recently shouting from the rooftops about the benefits of Weight Watchers, claims she knows the shortcut to weight loss.

Oprah Winfrey recently posted a new video on her website, where she opened up about her weight-loss journey. In the video, Oprah shows a clip of her 1985-self complaining about jumping from one diet to another and gaining 70 pounds.

In a voiceover for the video, Oprah says losing weight has been “the battle of her life,” and adds that she is still fighting that battle “every waking moment of my life.” Oprah claims joining Weight Watchers has been “the easiest” weight-loss process that she has ever experienced.

Oprah really wants me to have a hot bowl of nourishing soup. pic.twitter.com/GdjBWAHpDp — (((Kevin Reiss))) (@kevin_reiss) January 7, 2017

Oprah, who joined Weight Watchers more than a year ago after purchasing a stake in the organization, recently said she had lost 42.5 pounds thanks to Weight Watchers. Of course, there are those who are disappointed with the former TV star, who has the eyes and ears of millions of people around the globe, for relentlessly plugging a weight loss program that she has a vast financial stake in.

What do you think? Is Weight Watchers really the magical weight loss solution that Oprah says it is, or is she simply selling another product that she has a financial stake in?

[Featured Image by Elise Amendola/AP Images]