Stassi Schroeder Got Lala Kent Fired From ‘Pump Rules’? Reveals Lala Broke Bravo Contract

Stassi Schroeder was on a mission during Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, as she wanted to know if her co-stars and friends had signed the non-disclosure agreement that Lala Kent was supposedly handing out. Schroeder learned about this contract from James Kennedy, who said that she had handed out the contract to people, who she was hanging out with Coachella. He also hinted that Kent’s boyfriend could have something to do with it, as he wanted to keep his identity secret. But Schroeder decided to take matters into her own hands and she posted a lengthy tweet this week, where she revealed that she went to extreme lengths to get justice for her friends.

According to a new tweet, Stassi Schroeder is now revealing that Lala has said and done some things to her and her friends, so she wanted to make sure that Kent paid for these comments. Throughout this season of Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder has hassled Lala whenever she had the chance, but when she learned that Kent had issued non-disclosure agreements to her co-stars, Schroeder felt she may finally have something on her. But it sounds like Lala didn’t want to give her the time of day.

“Who has time 2 read this? I apologized & Taken accountability. I can’t do NEthing else. U don’t kno me or my personal life-stop speaking on it,” Kent revealed on Twitter while sharing Stassi Schroeder’s lengthy post, where she said that Lala hadn’t made the show famous and that she should be thankful for the opportunity to even be on the show.

The post, which was shared earlier this week, hints that Stassi may have learned more about Lala’s decision to get this kind of contract in place for her friends. But Stassi Schroeder may have taken it a step further.

“In between filming seasons, Lala thought she could say the most sickening degrading things about Katie and my friends on podcasts, social media and news outlets. She thought she could disparage every single one of us: call us old, uninteresting has-been; say it as “her” show. All the while she never actually showed any part of her life,” Stassi revealed in her lengthy tweet, sharing that she felt that Lala was taking the shortcut rather than give credit where credit is due.

“We have worked so hard for 5 years to make a great show. We have poured our hearts out and, for better or worse, exposed our lives in every way we could. VPR has been our baby. She doesn’t get to ride our coattails without having to do any work. Lala handed out non-disclosure agreements. A NDA is a COMPLETE violation of the contracts we all have to sign for our show. None of us have the luxury of hiding anything in our lives; therefore, I 100% made it my goal this summer to see that justice was served, regardless of what it would make me look like. Mission accomplished,” Stassi Schroeder writes in her lengthy tweet, hinting that she accomplished what she set out to do.

“This is my favorite season thus far because the crew is back with us” – @stassi on season 5 of @bravotv‘s #VanderpumpRules. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/Bs64tge1He — BUILD Series (@BUILDseriesNYC) January 9, 2017

In other words, it sounds like Schroeder realized that her co-star was breaking the terms of her Bravo contract, and rumor has it that Kent was fired from both Vanderpump Rules and SUR. While she wants people to know that she left willingly, it sounds like Stassi Schroeder may have played a role in getting her off the show.

What do you think of Stassi Schroeder’s tweet? Do you think she told Bravo producers about Kent breaking her contract and violating her agreed terms with the network?

