Jesinta Campbell Side Boob Show Following No Nipple Policy Of Instagram

Jesinta Campbell, famed model and wife of AFL star Lance Franklin, has created quite a buzz on social media and the internet after she posted a pretty revealing sideboob photo of herself on Instagram this past Monday. The model has most certainly turned some heads, including that of her hubby after posting the nude pic she had posed for on social media. The 25-year-old Jesinta posted the classy-looking black and white photo of herself, with her back facing the camera, glancing the picture with a now famous shot of her nipple.

Studio w// @pierretoussaint @IMGmodels A photo posted by JESINTA FRANKLIN (@jesinta_franklin) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

Jesinta did not leave herself out there for all to gawk at due to Instagram’s no-nipple policy, politely covering up the faux pas with a strategically placed star, which she photoshopped in herself. The former Miss Universe has not always been so well endowered in the breast department having undergone breast enhancement surgery when she was just a teenager. Jesinta optioned up from her previous A cup to a slightly larger, yet still relatively modest B cup.

“There are a lot of factors in the reason why I chose to have plastic surgery, but I certainly do not regret it.”

The model and now wife described the operation as a “small procedure,” and it was reported by the Daily Telegraph that the procedure cost her a Wonderbra contract, claiming the contract was terminated when her implants were discovered.

Sideboob Art In The Name Of Love

After Jesinta and now husband Lance “Buddy” Franklin finally tied the knot after putting the ceremony on hold several times, decided to sketch her love for him onto her body permanently. Jes dedicated her new tattoo to her hubby and gave the world a generous look while the couple enjoyed a beach day together in Watson’s Bay, just east of Sydney. The model and newlywed decided to go braless, sporting a flimsy black dress that left not too much to the imagination. The thin, strappy dress falling loosely to reveal to some lucky beach-goers a hint of her magnificently shaped cleavage, while Lance strutted his stuff around the beach in his “take no prisoners” Speedo look.

The passionate fitness enthusiast seems to have no issues showing off her well-manicured physique and has admitted that she has gained a lot more body confidence since meeting her new beau Buddy way back in 2013.

“I feel so comfortable naked, which is funny – I never felt like that until I was with my fiancé.”

Although she admits that her body confidence has increased since meeting Lance, Jesinta believes that you should not rely on someone else’s love to determine your own self-love, but does admit that as she gets older she is starting to feel more comfortable in her own skin and body.

Go Team Franklin

During an interview with the fashion all-rounder Harper Bazaar, the 25-year-old decided to open up about her life as a new wife, and thus a married woman.

“Getting married was such a sacred, revered thing, we wanted to keep it just for ourselves. Changing my name meant a lot to Buddy, and we are a team now. Team Franklin!”

Although changing her name has led to concerns over her career, especially when it comes to branding, Jesinta is not worried and insists that her beau is her top priority. The couple tied the knot in an extremely secretive ceremony which was held at Blue Mountain in Sydney, Australia after the pair got engaged in December 2014.

Happy NY! ???? Hope everyone has a great 2017 ???????? A photo posted by Buddy Franklin (@buddy_franklin23) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:48pm PST

It is believed that the AFL star had proposed to the model with a blinder of a diamond ring valued at around $100,000. In recent years there has been no talk from the couple of having kids anytime soon, but Jesinta has not shut that door just yet, hinting that this may be the year.

“Your body is actually an incredible thing. One day I’ll have a baby and this body will create a human. Once you appreciate that, then you become more accepting and respectful of yourself.”

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/AP Images]