Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud Broken Down: Everything He And Jordan Rodgers Have Said About Their Broken Family

Despite an epic run in the NFL playoffs, Aaron Rodgers can’t escape news of his broken family. While Aaron and the Green Bay Packers fight for a chance to play in the Super Bowl, his family feud continues to raise questions about his personal life.

According to People, Aaron’s father made headlines last week when he confirmed that he hasn’t spoken to his son in years. During an interview with the New York Times, Ed Rodgers blamed Aaron’s rise to fame for their shattered relationship.

“Fame can change things,” Ed shared.

Reports of family problems first surfaced during Jordan Rodgers’ time on The Bachelorette. During a heart to heart conversation with JoJo Fletcher, Jordan revealed that Aaron doesn’t really talk to the family anymore.

“It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life. I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke].”

Later in the season, Luke opened up about the family drama. He didn’t reveal the reasons why Aaron no longer comes around – although it has been widely reported that it has to do with his relationship with actress Olivia Munn – but he did admit that the severe relationship hurts everyone.

“It pains both of us like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] – we miss our brother,” Luke shared. “I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family.”

While Jordan advanced to the final round of the hit reality show, Aaron was asked about the comments. In reply, Yahoo reports that Aaron Rodgers admitted that he wasn’t following Jordan on the show and refused to talk about family issues with the media.

“I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot,” Aaron revealed. “As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just – I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”

Jordan later explained his reasoning for talking about the sensitive subject on national TV. He admitted that he hadn’t thought it would become an issue prior to the show and only wanted to be “honest” with Fletcher “every step of the way.”

“You don’t get any time off camera,” he continued. “So, we’re talking about really trying to get to an engagement – you got to share everything. It had to be talked about.”

CBS Sports is reporting that Aaron was asked about his family life right before his recent playoff game with the Dallas Cowboys. Once again, Aaron refused to address the concerns surrounding his family, saying, “I just don’t think it’s appropriate talking about family stuff publicly.”

Aaron went on to admit that he didn’t know if Jordan – who currently lives in Dallas – bought tickets for the game. It’s safe to say that Aaron’s family will not be attending his upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons.

It’s also a good bet that Aaron won’t discuss his family life in front of the cameras. In fact, an inside source told People that Aaron is doing his best to keep the situation from getting out of hand.

“Aaron has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He’s going through great precautions not to make things worse. You’re not going to see him on Oprah crying about all of this. He will deal with his family issues privately.”

While it isn’t likely that Aaron will repair his broken family relations, Jordan has no plans to exclude him from his wedding with Fletcher. “There’s no scenario in which I wouldn’t want my entire family at a wedding, so absolutely, that’s something all of our family wants and hopes for at some point,” Jordan explained.

[Featured Image by Leon Halip/Getty Images]