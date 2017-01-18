Lala Kent Boyfriend: ‘Pump Rules’ Star Admits To Handing Out NDA And Explains Why

Lala Kent has been the topic of this season of Vanderpump Rules because she has been very secretive about her life. Kent has hinted that she has started dating someone, but her co-stars quickly guessed that she had been dating a married man. Rather than listen to what Kent was saying about her relationships, her co-stars assumed that she was dating a married man, had ruined a marriage with sex videos and wasn’t dating a famous athlete like Lala was trying to say. So things didn’t get any better for her when rumors surfaced that she had asked her friends to sign a non-disclosure agreement when they were hanging out at Coachella this past summer.

According to a new tweet, Lala Kent is now speaking out about these non-disclosure agreement rumors and surprisingly, she has no problem admitting that she did indeed ask her friends to sign these agreements. As it turns out, she doesn’t want people posting pictures of her on social media without her knowledge. So when Stassi Schroeder started calling out Lala Kent for her decision to get a contract in place, Kent decided to set the record straight.

Best friends till the end!!! thank you for being you lala!!!! @lala_kent #pumprules sorry if I was harsh lol love ya sis pic.twitter.com/iXVcspOjpr — WHITE KANYE (@itsjameskennedy) January 17, 2017

“Yes. I have people sign an NDA that I am around. I like to know what is being posted, if I happen to appear in a snap, picture, video, etc. The fact that these people have been hit on a hit show for 5 years and are shocked by this, scares me. Y’all need a new team. Being on a reality tv show is one thing. Me being in my safe place and being filmed and posted is another,” Lala Kent explained in a lengthy tweet, where she admitted to getting contracts in place for people who hang around her.

No word on whether she had Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix sign contracts. The three of them hang out quite a bit and Stassi clearly didn’t believe Ariana when she talked about the agreement and never having signed on. But on Twitter, Kent couldn’t help but call out Schroeder for digging so deep. Her co-stars are convinced that Lala’s boyfriend had something to do with this contract, but it sounds like Kent is taking sole responsibility for it.

“When u don’t have a team there ain’t nobody2call baby. Stop playing like ur a somebody. Ur welcome 4 season 5. Stassi, welcome back baby,” Lala Kent wrote on Twitter after learning that Schroeder had written a lengthy Twitter post about her, sharing that Kent should be thankful for the success the show has given her – a show that only exists because of what Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney has done over the years.

And it sounds like some people think that Schroeder is more popular than Lala Kent simply based on the number of followers she has on social media. But Kent explains that she should be more famous because Stassi has been on the show for five years, where Lala has only filmed Vanderpump Rules for two.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Stassi Schroeder Cries About Her Ex, Lala Kent Ditches Ariana Madix’s Birthday https://t.co/UUwabg7BKI pic.twitter.com/Xs5AC2bPDW — Actor Headshots NYC (@ActorHeadshot) January 3, 2017

“When both Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute have hundreds of thousands more followers than Lala Kent but she’s saying stop acting like ur somebody,” one person wrote to Lala, hinting that her Vanderpump Rules co-stars were more famous than her, to which Lala Kent replied, “As they should baby. I’ve been on less than two years of tv. They’ve been mains on a show for 5 years. Next.”

What do you think of Lala Kent admitting to handing out non-disclosure agreements to the people around her? Do you think she’s just trying to protect herself because she’s a famous reality star now, or do you think her boyfriend had something to do with it?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]