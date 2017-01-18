Selma Blair On Her Plane Outburst: ‘It’s A Regrettable Thing’

Actress Selma Blair is opening up about her plane outburst last year, calling it a “mistake” and a “regrettable thing.”

“It’s a regrettable thing,” Blair told People magazine during an exclusive interview. “Mistakes happen.”

The incident Selma is referring to took place in June 2016 as she traveled with her then four-year-old son Arthur Saint from Cancun, Mexico to Los Angeles. According to eyewitnesses, Blair was traveling first class, drinking a glass of wine, when she started hysterically crying and talking about being abused by an unidentified man.

Selma Blair says her plane outburst was a ‘regrettable thing’ and a ‘mistake’ https://t.co/MDr94MoL01 pic.twitter.com/6BekoUUq7N — People Magazine (@people) January 18, 2017

“He burns my private parts. He won’t let me eat or drink,” she reportedly said. “He beats me. He’s going to kill me.”

Soon, two nurses who were on the same flight came to care for Selma, checking her bag for pills. They quickly realized that Selma had mixed alcohol with the medication, and it was having a strong effect on her.

“She was met by paramedics at LAX as soon as her plane arrived,” a source told People magazine. “It looks like she had taken a combination of prescription medication with alcohol. We don’t know what sort of prescription medications.”

Once they had safely landed, Blair was taken off the plane on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital.

Soon after the incident, Blair issued an apology for her behavior.

“I made a big mistake yesterday,” she said, according to Vanity Fair.“After a lovely trip with my son and his Dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret. My son was with his Dad asleep with his headphones on, so there is that saving grace. I take this very seriously, and I apologize to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath. I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry.”

Selma Blair CHANEL Dinner in Honor of Baby2Baby in Los Angeles https://t.co/p5TwNaBrcF #SelmaBlair — Vernon Richards (@lyudavydova2097) January 8, 2017

It’s now been seven months since Selma’s plane outburst, and she is opening up about the incident, saying she is “recovered” and “doing great.”

“I’m recovered, and my family is fully recovered,” she said. “We’re doing great. I’m doing great, I’m taking care of myself. It was a one-time accident.”

In October, the actress also spoke of the incident, which she called “embarrassing” and “a total psychotic blackout” on The Talk.

Selma Blair: ‘I’m a better person after plane meltdown’ – New Magazine : https://t.co/rsnP8rYth6 — Delta News (@DeltaAirNews) January 7, 2017

“I am someone that should never drink and I rarely do — I don’t drink anymore — but I did,” she said at the time. “I was going through something, I had a glass of wine, someone gave me a pill that I thought was something I had taken before, which I don’t take on a regular basis, it was something completely different. Very bad choice. And I had a total psychotic blackout.”

“It was horrible and frightening,” she continued. “I had empathy for myself actually afterwards because it was actually so out of character for me, especially because I’m a mother.”

Selma Blair made her breakthrough in the entertainment industry when she landed roles in Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde. Most recently, Blair played Kris Jenner in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]