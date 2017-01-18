Trump’s Twitter: ‘NBC News’ Is ‘Fake News’ – Ford, G.M., Lockheed Came Back To U.S. Because Of Me!

President-elect Donald Trump is awake and tweeting on Wednesday, January 18. Trump had a lot to tweet about the recent companies that have been in the news, although Trump is calling another news outlet “fake news,” so much so that Trump saw fit to capitalize the “fake news” phrase on Twitter. As seen in the above photo, Trump spoke at the presidential inaugural Chairman’s Global Dinner, on Tuesday, January 17, in Washington. By the next morning, the Trump Twitter account was busy calling NBC News “fake news” and taking credit for companies like Ford, General Motors and Lockheed and their announcements that jobs were returning to the U.S., as witnessed in the below tweet from Trump.

“Totally biased NBC News went out of its way to say that the big announcement from Ford, G.M., Lockheed & others that jobs are coming back…to the U.S., but had nothing to do with TRUMP, is more FAKE NEWS. Ask top CEO’s [sic] of those companies for real facts. Came back because of me!”

According to NPR, Trump’s Twitter tactics of trying to shame companies that make products in other countries and threatening firms with big taxes could be working to keep jobs in the U.S. On Tuesday, Ford and General Motors had reactions to Trump’s criticisms of firms that manufacture products in countries like Mexico — companies that are U.S.-based companies. As a result, Ford said it would not build a plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. That Ford plant was a proposed $1.6 billion plant. Instead, Ford would pour an extra $700 million into their Michigan plant. Previously, Ford has announced in November that their Kentucky plant could keep producing certain SUVs at that location.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Trump had thanked General Motors and Walmart in front of Trump’s 20 million Twitter followers for bringing jobs back to the U.S.

“Thank you to General Motors and Walmart for starting the big jobs push back into the U.S.!”

Trump also took credit for Bayer agreeing to increase jobs in the U.S. after a meeting with Trump, per the Wall Street Journal, as Trump said. The article, titled “Bayer Will Keep Monsanto Jobs in U.S., Trump Team Says,” pointed back to Trump’s own team as the basis for the Bayer job creations, with the subtitle claiming that Trump’s own spokesperson touted the job creations. “President-elect’s spokesman says Bayer agreed to keep U.S. jobs and create at least 3,000 more after merger,” read the subtitle, without further information about how many jobs might be lost in the merger, prior to any new jobs being created. Those following Trump are wondering if all the new job creation news is all smoke and mirrors, or literal good news about new jobs as a result of Trump’s shaming and tax threats.

“Bayer AG has pledged to add U.S. jobs and investments after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, the latest in a string…”

Trump went on to disparage the Today Show on NBC on his Twitter account, claiming that the show now doesn’t have as much credibility as it had in the past — its “glorious past,” as Trump tweeted.

“No wonder the Today Show on biased NBC is doing so badly compared to its glorious past. Little credibility!”

Meanwhile, announcements from companies like General Motors are being directly linked to Trump criticizing the firms on Twitter, with tweets like the below one.

“General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!”

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]