Kim Kardashian Flaunts 70-Lb Weight Loss In ‘Ocean’s Eight’ Nude Dress: Low Carb Diet Secrets

Kim Kardashian is making it clear that she’s back in the public spotlight after facing challenges in 2016 ranging from a horrifying robbery to her husband Kanye West’s hospitalization. And to prove it, Kim flaunted her 70-pound weight loss by donning a nearly nude, very sexy gown as part of her Ocean’s Eight cameo.

Joined by one of her sisters, supermodel Kendall Jenner, Kardashian was seen in New York City filming for the movie. The upcoming Ocean’s Eight will reportedly feature a scene set at the famous Met Gala, which the sisters are known for attending, reported E News.

Kardashian shared her sheer gown on social media, using the caption “Givenchy Details” in a nod to her choice to make the cameo in couture. Kim’s nearly nude dress contrasted with Jenner’s lace frock, which was accessorized with diamond studs.

In addition to Kardashian and Jenner, the film will include Met Gala queen Anna Wintour and actress Katie Holmes. Katie described herself as a “fan of all the Ocean‘s movies,” noting that she’s delighted about the cast.

“I’m happy that it has so many amazing women in it, so many amazing actresses.”

Like Kim and Kendall, Holmes’ role consists of a cameo. Others slated to bring reality to the Met Gala scene are designers Alexander Wang and Zac Posen.

The stars of Ocean’s Eight, set to make waves when it rolls into theaters on June 8, 2018, include Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway. Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, and Mindy Kaling also are in the A-list cast as well as Katie Holmes, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

With that nearly nude, sheer dress revealing all of her assets, Kardashian appears to have maintained her impressive 70-pound weight loss after the birth of her second child. Kim revealed that her low-carb diet emphasizes protein, crediting all that “fish and chicken” for helping her shed pounds, reported the Daily Mail.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star admitted that she used to think if she exercised enough, her diet didn’t matter. But now Kardashian is aware of the difference diet makes in successful weight loss.

“I think dieting is so important to weight loss.”

Before that realization, Kim assumed that by working out, she could “just eat whatever I want.” Now, however, Kardashian is dedicated to following her diet plan.

As for the type of low carb diet that Kim follows, she’s chosen the Atkins 40 plan, and revealed that she eats about 1,800 calories daily. Kardashian also works out, hitting the gym at 6 a.m. with trainer Don Brooks.

Kim’s nutritionist Colette Heimowitz described exactly what’s involved in Kardashian’s Atkins low carb diet to Elle.

“You’re eating healthy fats, and high-fiber carbohydrates, and some fruits and nuts, and a wide variety of protein,” explained the nutritionist.

“You don’t have to do low-calorie.”

For Kim, the diet began with a breakfast featuring eggs, such as cheese, vegetables and egg, according to Colette. Lunch consisted of more protein and vegetables, such as “grilled lime chicken over squash or a spinach salad with a feta ranch dressing,” noted the Atkins diet expert.

“Dinner could be zucchini noodles with a spicy chicken sausage,” added Heimowitz.

For snacks, Kardashian could nosh on hummus and vegetables, or Greek yogurt and berries. She also was able to satisfy her sweet tooth with Atkins candy, such as the chocolate peanut butter cups, according to Colette.

As for whether medical research supports using a low-carb diet rather than a low-fat diet for weight loss, a new study revealed that low-carb diets are better for short-term weight loss, according to the World Health News.

Physicians at the Mayo Clinic analyzed various weight loss diets. Out of 41 trials, participants on low carb diets shed 2.5 to 9 pounds more than dieters on low-fat diets. The researchers, therefore, concluded that low-carb diets are effective for weight loss, noting that they found no dangerous effects on the health from these types of weight loss plans.

In addition to being effective for weight loss, low-carb diets also are helpful for managing insulin resistance and lowering blood pressure, according to the results of the studies.

