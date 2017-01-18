Karrueche Tran Allegedly Blocks Fan For Mentioning Rihanna & Chris Brown Amid Reconciliation Reports

Are Rihanna and Karrueche Tran once again caught in a feud over Chris Brown?

Karrueche may be reigniting her alleged past feud with Rihanna over the twosome’s mutual ex-boyfriend amid claims she recently blocked a fan who mentioned Rihanna’s romance with Chris as reports allege that Brown and the “Love On The Brain” singer could allegedly be looking to get back together.

Instagram user Tommy Rosiers claimed to have been blocked by Tran on social media on January 17 after he replied to one of the model’s recent tweets by accusing Karrueche of dating Brown while he was still in a relationship with Rihanna.

The social media user posted screen shots of his interaction with Karrueche to Instagram, which showed he replied to Tran’s recent tweet in which Brown’s former girlfriend wrote, “If you have a girl, wife, fiancée, gf, ting, bae… please don’t bother.”

Rosiers then posted a screen shot of his reply on Twitter, in which he accused Tran of dating Chris while he was with Rihanna, as well as a screen shot proving that his comment got him blocked by the model. “[Karrueche] says this when she dated Chris the same time he was dating Rihanna,” Tommy’s reply to Karrueche’s tweet read.

The Instagram user then posted another exchange between himself and Tran to Instagram, in which he claimed that Karrueche “couldn’t handle the truth” and blocked him after Rihanna’s name was brought up, to which Brown’s former flame had a pretty interesting response.

Writing, “She’s acting like I don’t have proof,” Tommy then posted Karruche’s Instagram reply to the social media site, where Tran hit back, “No because you dumb af and don’t know your facts. All dumb s*** gets blocked.”

Tommy wasn’t the only one to call out Karrueche for her Twitter post, as a number of other social media users claimed Tran was being hypocritical on the social media site by accusing her of dating Brown whilst he was still with Rihanna.

“But yet you was with Chris when he was with Rihanna… stop searching for attention,” @james_stlyons hit back at Tran, while @chris2507 also dragged Rihanna into the Karrueche drama by replying, “Didn’t you date Chris when he was with Rihanna!!??”

Despite Karrueche Tran’s recent denials, Tran did appear to admit that Chris Brown was at one point dating both her and Rihanna during a 2015 interview with Iyanla Vanzant according to Daily Mail, where she recalled the moment she discovered Brown was dating both her and Rihanna at the same time.

“I didn’t want to believe it,” Tran told Vanzant when asked if she was aware that Brown was also “dealing” with Rihanna while still dating her during an interview for Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network. “I was under the impression that it was a friend-type of… not a friend, but it wasn’t what it became to be,” Karrueche said.

Rihanna and Karrueche have been rumored to be locked in a pretty nasty feud ever since the twosome’s relationships with Brown allegedly overlapped, as Hollywood Life alleged in 2015 that Rihanna supposedly slammed Chris’s other famous ex as “tacky.”

“From her outside perspective, she feels she goes too hard on [Chris] and let’s the world in on their business on social media,” a source alleged of Rihanna’s supposed feelings towards Tran amid the feud rumors. “That’s just tacky and childish.”

Tran then allegedly hit back at Rihanna as the feud rumors swirled around both of Brown’s exes, as Karrueche reportedly slammed Rihanna for her apparent diss.

“Karrueche doesn’t know why Rihanna is now trying to fight with her. Maybe she’s mad because Karrueche took Chris from her and she was the one who got dumped in the end,” a source claimed to Hollywood Life of Tran’s reaction to Rihanna’s reported diss amid their rumored feud.

But while Tran and Rihanna have mainly stayed silent on each other in the months that followed, Karrueche’s decision to allegedly start blocking fans across social media for bringing up Rihanna’s name comes amid reports the “Love On The Brain” singer and Brown may allegedly be ready to get back together.

Amid the rampant reconciliation rumors, Radar Online claimed back in November that the two may soon be reconciling by claiming that Chris and Rihanna had supposedly been “talking every day again” since Rihanna split with Drake in October, even alleging that the former couple have “taken tentative steps towards a reunion.”

What do you think of Karrueche Tran blocking fans for mentioning Chris Brown’s history with Rihanna?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]