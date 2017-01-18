‘Scary Skinny’ Angelina Jolie Spotted On Bizarre Shopping Trip, While Brad Pitt Returns To the Spotlight

Angelina Jolie is struggling in the wake of her nasty divorce from Brad Pitt. The actress was recently spotted shopping in Los Angeles and looked skinnier than ever. All the while Pitt is making a slow but steady comeback in Hollywood.

Radar Online is reporting that Jolie behaved strangely during her shopping trip and had clearly lost a lot of weight. The 41-year-old actress was joined by son Pax (13) at the West Hollywood store Fred Segal. Jolie has kept out of the spotlight after filing for divorce in September, and her bizarre behavior hints the split is taking a bigger toll than anyone thought.

“She was not really talking to anyone in the store but she was polite,” an insider explained. “She was talking to her son, but she was whispering. I couldn’t hear at all what she was saying.”

Pitt, meanwhile, is working his way back into the spotlight. After receiving a standing ovation during a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes, the Allied star was spotted hanging out with Courteney Cox this past weekend.

While Pitt and Jolie deal with the split in their own way, Us Magazine reports that Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, hopes that everything works out. It’s already been months since Jolie and Pitt parted ways, but Voight is optimistic that things will start looking up.

“It’s a difficult time, and I don’t like to talk about it, but of course, I’m thankful for everybody’s good wishes and prayer,” he said. “And I hope things work out.”

On the ugly custody battle over the couple’s six kids, Voight admitted that he’s “rooting for the kids.” Jolie and Voight have had a strained relationship over the years but have recently repaired their father-daughter connection.

“My heart is with everybody, and my daughter, certainly, and the children,” Voight added.

Angelina Jolie requested full custody of the kids following the split. Pitt, on the other hand, was forced to deal with accusations of child abuse stemming from a private plane incident with his oldest son, Maddox. The actor was eventually cleared of all the charges and is currently seeking joint custody.

Pitt and Jolie finally agreed to seal their divorce documents from the public this month. That didn’t, however, stop Jolie from revealing the real reason behind Pitt’s request to keep everything private. According to People, Jolie believes Pitt wants to seal things because he’s afraid of what the public might uncover.

“There is little doubt that [Brad] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegations of abuse,” Jolie’s lawyers wrote in a recent court filing.

Pitt’s team emphasizes the fact that he was cleared of all the allegations of child abuse by both the DCFS and the FBI. Jolie, however, isn’t convinced that he is free of all wrongdoing.

“They keep pointing to him being cleared. While his behavior didn’t amount to anything criminal, that doesn’t mean he didn’t do anything wrong,” an insider shared. “The kids are traumatized. The mom has been protecting the kids by not revealing what really happened on that plane. Her interest since the outset hasn’t changed: to protect the health and safety of the kids.”

While the custody battle rages on, Us Magazine reveals that Jolie is now renting another luxurious house in Malibu. The actress just moved into a $35,000 a month rental that boasts over 5,000 square feet. The home features a private beach, six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a tennis court, a guest house, and a pool.

“The kids go back and forth between the two houses, and she also has nannies and staff that stay at both,” an insider revealed. “The kids have been utilizing the pools at both houses when the weather is nice, and the second house has a tennis court where they can skateboard and play ball. Angelina spends most of her time at the first house, but she likes to have options and be able to move everyone around.”

[Featured Image by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images]