Tamar Braxton Dishes Big New Album Details, Will She Sing About Her ‘The Real’ Feud? [Video]

Tamar Braxton is dishing some big details about what fans can expect from her highly anticipated new album, and seemingly teasing that she could be about to sing about her feud drama with her former friends at The Real.

Braxton sat down with Hollywood Today to discuss her feuds and her new music, where Tamar confessed that her upcoming album, her first since she dropped Calling All Lovers in 2015, is her most “personal” to date and sees her “grow” from her past dramas.

Calling her upcoming album, which is yet to receive an official title, “the album of [her] life,” Braxton revealed in the interview that she’s been doing a whole lot of soul searching when it comes to finding inspiration for her new music after months of drama.

Though Tamar did not mention her former The Real co-hosts by name, Braxton seemingly hinting that her feud drama with Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley following her firing from the daytime talk show last year may be about to make its way into her music.

“I was just trying to figure myself out,” Tamar said of what makes her upcoming new music so much more personal than the albums that preceded her being fired from The Real back in May 2016. “I just had to realize that I’m my own unique person. I have to accept myself for who I am, flaws and all, and I’m comfortable with it now.”

Tamar then appeared to allude to her feud drama that plagued much of her 2016, which saw Braxton ignite drama not only with her former The Real co-stars but a number of her seemingly now former friends, including Toya Wright and Tiny Harris.

“If I say something that’s wrong, I’m sorry!” Tamar said, seemingly alluding to her numerous feuds amid the new album talk. “I own it because it’s okay,” Braxton continued. “You grow from your past mistakes and experiences.”

But while fans will have to wait and see if Tamar’s new album sees her clap back at her numerous feud partners through music, Braxton did admit that she’s going to try at cut back on throwing shade on social media after posting a number of scathing disses amid her various feuds last year.

“Right now I’m in Twitter and Instagram anonymous,” Tamar Braxton joked to Hollywood Today, admitting that she’s an “addict” to throwing shade and posting some pretty scathing disses on social media amid her beefs, as she proved numerous times during her months long nasty feud with her former The Real co-stars.

“I thought I had to write right back and try to clear my name,” Braxton continued of why she became famous for her social media shade, which included slamming Adrienne, Loni, Jeannie and Tamera as “phony b*****s” on Instagram as well as calling out former friend Tiny Harris last year.

“I’m really taking my sobriety very [seriously],” Tamar added, seemingly suggesting that she won’t be clapping back on social media and getting into any more beefs but may just be ready to throw some shade in a possible diss track on her new album.

Tamar’s seeming confession that she’ll be staying away from diss drama on social media comes after a year full of scathing social media slams from the Braxton Family Values star, including a pretty lengthy rant against her The Real co-stars back in August in which she confirmed their feud after Braxton claimed she had not spoken to the ladies since being fired.

Braxton proceeded to throw a whole lot of shade in The Real ladies’ direction according to BET, tweeting out at the time, “I haven’t spoken 2NO one” after the co-hosts claimed to have spoken to Tamar following her firing.

A fan then asked Braxton why both Adrienne and Tamera were at Braxton’s son’s birthday party just weeks earlier, to which Tamar scathingly hit back, “Baby they came took pics and left. But Tay telling the truth is me being bitter. You have heard of ‘let me save my a**’ right?”

Tamar’s social media shade only continued as the year progressed, morphing into a nasty feud with Toya Wright and Tiny Harris before Tamar then slammed The Real again on Instagram, accusing Tamera, Adrienne, Loni and Jeannie of being liars just last month.

Do you think Tamar Braxton will be singing about her feud drama on her new album?

