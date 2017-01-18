Tina Fey Crashes ‘SNL’ With Hologram Version Of Princess Leia

Tina Fey has crashed Felicity Jones’ Saturday Night Live opening monolog with a hologram version of Princess Leia, according to News Australia. The comedian made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live to recreate the late Carrie Fisher‘s iconic character from Star Wars.

“Saturday Night Live” paid tribute to Carrie Fisher with a little help from Tina Fey. https://t.co/Y62MHS15Ks pic.twitter.com/ndXeZUjX85 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 15, 2017

While Star Wars creators say they won’t digitally recreate Princess Leia in future installments of the franchise, there are some who jokingly suggested that they should definitely check out Tina Fey playing the iconic character and perhaps even recast the role.

Jones, who was hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time last Saturday, looked surprised when Tina Fey’s Princess Leia crashed her opening monolog and started offering her advice on hosting the sketch show.

At one point, Tina Fey warned Jones that the President of the United States (referring to the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump) will say the episode was “sad” and “overrated” no matter how it goes. The comedian was referring to Trump’s tweet in which he blasted SNL and Alec Baldwin for impersonating him in one of the episodes a few weeks back.

#SNL didn’t have to do much to poke fun at Trump’s press conference. Plus: Tina Fey! https://t.co/wkrq1kw9XA pic.twitter.com/gVNrs9PsQk — TV Guide (@TVGuide) January 15, 2017

But Trump’s negative comments about the iconic sketch show don’t seem to bother the creators of SNL, as Tina Fey said “it’s fine” and “no one cares” about it. It’s not the first time Fey has appeared on television dressed up as Princess Leia.

In 2007, in the second season of 30 Rock, Tina Fey had a guest spot (which earned her her first Emmy nomination) for playing her character’s childhood idol (Rosemary Howard) who dressed up as Princess Leia to get out of jury duty.

And Tina Fey was right when she predicted Trump might have something to say about the episode hosted by Jones after it airs. A few hours after the episode aired, the U.S. President-elect took to Twitter to slam Baldwin’s impersonation, which was focused on the latest golden shower scandal circulating Trump.

But in addition to saying SNL is “sad” and “overrated” (as Tina Fey had predicted), Trump also wrote that the episode was “not funny,” that the SNL“cast is terrible” and “always a complete hit job.”

“Really bad television!”

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Tina Fey’s hologram appearance as Princess Leia comes three weeks after Carrie Fisher, the actress who portrayed the iconic characters in Star Wars, died after suffering a heart attack on December 27, according to Time magazine. Fisher died at the age of 60.

Tina Fey Remembers Carrie Fisher’s Honest Writing and Razor-Sharp Wit | https://t.co/GcATvVYDCQ pic.twitter.com/fi5hk7MxTs — ☀Wendy Tokunaga☀ (@Wendy_Tokunaga) December 30, 2016

Shortly after Fisher’s death was reported, Tina Fey released a statement to Time magazine, in which she said the Star Wars actress “meant a lot to me,” and admitted that her iconic character Princess Leia “occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time.”

“But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone.”

Tina Fey hasn’t always been that smooth with her comedy bits and surprise appearances on television, according to Backstage. The 46-year-old comedian had a long way before becoming one of the best comedians of our time.

A 1995 commercial for Mutual Savings Bank recently resurfaced on the Internet, and Tina Fey did her best to advertise whatever they were advertising back then. In the commercial, the 30 Rock actress was seen wearing opaque tights and a brocade vest while trying to recall all the meanings of the word “hi.”

Many of Tina Fey’s fans took to social media to mock the actress for being awkward in that commercial and for that very 90s hairstyle. It’s fair to say that Fey’s comedy in 2017 is unrecognizable, while her jokes have improved a lot.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]