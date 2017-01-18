Kendall Jenner And ASAP Rocky Go Shopping With Kylie Jenner And Tyga

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky have reportedly been seeing one another for months and on Monday, they were spotted doing some shopping in New York City with Jenner’s younger sister, Kylie, and her rapper boyfriend Tyga.

According to a new report, the rumored couple, who enjoyed a number of dinner dates throughout the end of 2016, met up with one another at Ovadia & Sons for what sounded like a “double date.”

“A$AP and [Kendall Jenner] clearly looked like they were boyfriend and girlfriend, definitely,” Jordan Ovadia, brother to designers Ariel Ovadia and Shimon Ovadia, revealed to Hollywood Life on January 17. “They were not overly affectionate the way Tyga and Kylie were but it was obvious Kendall and A$AP were a couple. They looked happy together.”

Kendall Jenner and her rumored rapper beau were reportedly at the store for 15 to 20 minutes.

“[Kendall Jenner] and Kylie walked in first followed by A$AP and Tyga with their entourages. Even though they walked in separately, it was clear that A$AP and Kendall were together,” the source continued.

As Hollywood Life revealed, Kendall Jenner rocked a green shearling jacket and a pair of tight leather pants during her shopping excursion while her rumored boyfriend, who is known for his typically edgy style, wore a colorful purple sweater and striped shirt.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky began facing allegations of a possible romance early last year after the rapper was spotted at a couple of events with Jenner, including her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 fashion show in New York City. Then, months later, they fueled the rumors with what appeared to be a romantic stroll through Paris, France.

Although Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky’s regular outings with one another may be a major hint towards their possible relationship, Jenner has also been seen with several other men, including Jordan Clarkson, Travis Scott, Harry Styles, and Chandler Parsons, in recent months.

As she faced rumors of a romance with ASAP Rocky, Kendall Jenner also began facing reports of a relationship with Jordan Clarkson, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. As fans may recall, Kendall Jenner was first linked to the athlete in March 2016 and continued to be seen with him through the end of last year.

Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson were seen numerous times in Los Angeles and Jenner was also seen attending a few Lakers games at the Staples Center. Still, when it came to an official relationship, they didn’t seem to have one. Instead, as a report last August revealed, Kendall Jenner preferred to keep things casual with Clarkson and the other men in her life.

“[Kendall Jenner] is keeping her options open when it comes to dating,” a source told Hollywood Life. “She’s really enjoying playing the field and not putting all of her eggs in one basket. She loves spending time with A$AP Rocky [real name Rakim Mayers], 27, because he’s super creative and a great listener. Jordan Clarkson, 24, on the other hand is hilarious and spontaneous. But ultimately, having fun is her number one priority at the moment. She’s so busy with work that she would rather keep things casual and lighthearted rather than getting stressed out and feeling like she has to commit to one person.”

Since gaining fame on her family’s reality show, Kendall Jenner has been extremely private with her personal life and has never publicly confirmed any of her rumored romances.

To see more of Kendall Jenner and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network this March.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]