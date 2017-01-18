Barron Trump: 5 Things To Know About America’s First Son In The White House In 54 Years

After 54 years, the White House is blessed with a son. Barron, Donald Trump’s youngest child and his only child with Melania, is going to be America’s first son to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1963.

It was earlier reported that Barron and his mother Melania, will not immediately be moving to Washington, D.C., after Trump’s inauguration and will be staying at their Manhattan penthouse in Trump Tower so that the 10-year-old Barron will continue his schooling at an Upper West Side private school. Melania will stay at the White House for two days following the inauguration as Barron has school to attend to.

Ever since Donald Trump won the election, Barron became a household name. Here are few interesting things you would like to know about Donald and Melania Trump’s son.

1. He Is Bilingual:

All thanks to his Slovenian-born mother, the 10-year-old kid is fluent both in English and Slovene. Apart from being fluent in two languages, the young kid is a Mathematics and Science enthusiast. Trump’s third wife shared that she helps Barron with his homework.

2. He Moisturizes With Caviar:

In 2013, Melania told ABC News that she applied Caviar Complex C6 to Barron each night after his bath.

“He’s not a sweatpants child. He doesn’t mind putting on [a suit]-but not every day- and he likes to dress up in a tie sometimes like Daddy,” she further revealed.

3. Similarity With His Father:

Trump’s longtime butler, Anthony Senecal believes that of all the Trump kids, Barron might be the most like his father. According to Inside Edition, Senecal recalled an incident when he was serving Barron his breakfast. “When Barron was two-and-a-half years old I took his breakfast into him,” Senecal said. “He was sitting in his highchair and he looks at me and he said: ‘Tony! Sit down! We need to talk!'”

4. He Is Raised By His Parents:

Unlike any other billionaire’s son, Barron is not raised by any nanny or other helpers. Instead, his parents took the opportunity of raising him by themselves. During a 2015 interview with People Magazine, the new POTUS revealed that he does not rely on outside help when it comes to raising his child.

“We keep it down to a minimum,” he said. “If you have too much help, you don’t get to know your children.”

Just like Donald, even Melania shares the same sentiments when it comes to raising their child. She revealed that when her husband was out on the campaign trail, she kept her focus on Barron. “I like to be hands-on. I think it’s very important.”

5. He Has His Own Floor:

Well, many 10-year-old’s have their own rooms these days but when it comes to Trump’s youngest son, he has his own floor. Like many kids of his age, he enjoys playing with cars and helicopters. This does not mean that he likes to create a mess in the big house. Apparently, he likes things very clean and white. Melania told Parenting.com that as much as he enjoys cleanness, there was a time when he used to draw stuff on the walls.

“Since he has his own floor, he can [draw] those things on his living room and his own walls,” she added.

It will be delightful to have a well mannered, thoughtful, and intelligent young man in the White House. At the same time, kids are the spotlight always have extra hurdles that they have to overcome but given the support Trump family has received from the Americans, there are chances that just like his father Donald Trump, young Barron will also help in making America great again.

[Featured Image by John Moore/Getty Images]