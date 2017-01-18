Selena Gomez’s Mom Wants Her To Stay Away From Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefy, reportedly feels that Justin Bieber is no good for her daughter.

Although Selena Gomez appears to be moving on from her strained relationship with Justin Bieber and onto a new romance with The Weeknd, her mother isn’t taking any chances when it comes to a possible reunion and reportedly reached out to Bieber in secret.

“[Selena Gomez’s] family feels that no one has ever gotten under her skin like Justin and, ultimately, he affected her in a deeply negative way,” a source told Life & Style magazine. “Mandy really believes that Selena will be able to heal faster without him.”

“[Selena Gomez’s] addiction to Justin is what everyone is afraid is going to take the ultimate toll. Justin takes her to a dark place mentally, and she really can’t let go,” the source added.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber began dating in 2010 and continued to be exclusive until 2012. Since then, they have been involved in an on-and-off relationship, which recently experienced a major low. After flirting on Instagram with one another last March, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber came to blows just months later after Bieber posted a photo of himself and his now-ex-flame Sofia Richie.

After sharing the photo and threatening to make his account private due to fan backlash, Selena Gomez sent a comment to Bieber, which suggested he keep his relationship to himself — and reminded him that his fans have been there for him since the start of his career many years ago. In response, Bieber accused Selena Gomez of using him for attention.

Following Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s Instagram feud, during which they each claimed the other had cheated, Bieber deleted his account and has yet to reclaim his username.

Weeks after Selena Gomez went to war with her ex-boyfriend on social media, she announced she would be taking some time off with a statement to People Magazine. In her statement, Selena Gomez revealed she had been experiencing side effects of Lupus, which included anxiety, depression, and panic attacks.

Selena Gomez’s statement came in the midst of her Revival World Tour, which had kicked off in May of last year and was expected to continue through last month.

“While [Selena Gomez] does suffer from lupus and other health issues, that’s not the reason she went to rehab,” a second insider explained to Life & Style magazine. “Her biggest addiction is Justin.”

“[Selena Gomez] became a different person around him. She was extremely jealous and possessive and felt like she had to keep up with him to keep him. So she would drink and smoke, and then she got into weed and partying,” the source continued.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were seen at his Los Angeles show in March of last year and months before that, they spent time with one another in Beverly Hills. Although fans believed that the couple could reconcile at that point, the two singers ultimately went their separate ways and as Gomez reportedly entered a treatment program in Tennessee, Bieber continued with his romance with Richie — but only for a few weeks.

Since reportedly exiting rehab at the end of last year, Selena Gomez has been spotted a number of times around Los Angeles and also attended the 2016 American Music Awards, where she nabbed the award for Best Female Artist: Pop Rock.

During Selena Gomez’s speech at the 2016 American Music Awards, the singer and actress admitted that she let herself down and was “broken” before taking a months-long career hiatus. In response to her emotional speech, several celebrities spoke out in support of Selena Gomez, including Lady Gaga and Niall Horan.

