Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Insane Bikini Body In Latest Photos

Kendall Jenner is stealing a bit of Kylie’s spotlight as she flaunts her envy-worthy bikini body for the world.

The 21-year-old Jenner shared two photos on Instagram this week that put her slim figure on full display. The first post shows Kendall standing in front of a mirror as she snaps a photo from the neck down. She wears a white bikini top and black bottoms in the image she captioned “chaos.” However, there’s no explaining what Kendall means by the caption as the photo is anything but chaotic.

The model seductively pulls on one side of her bottoms as her thin waist and thighs fill the screen. There’s really no denying that this Jenner has a fashionable figure when it comes to showcasing her looks. Kenny’s bikini post received over two million likes, but fans shouldn’t be surprised as Jenner has over 72 million followers on the social media platform.

chaos A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

Fans took to commenting on the photo as they expressed both support for Kendall and judgement against being so thin.

“Amazing” “So that’s what a thin person looks like” “…this is just unappealing to me”

Jenner followed the selfie with another photo taken while wearing the same bikini, but this time in the reflection of a window. She poses outside in the sunshine as she leans against a flat object. Kendall’s slight curves and thin waist are clearly visible in the hazy reflection. She captioned this photo simply “vitamin D” as she lounges in the bright sun.

vitamin D A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 14, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

This time, Kenny received over 2.3 million likes on her bikini pic and a whopping 134,000 comments. Us Weekly also reported on Kendall’s sexy photos as viewers got a glimpse of her model figure.

“Work it, girl! Kendall Jenner showed off her svelte figure in an Instagram selfie posted on Saturday, January 14.”

The site added that while the model’s face was not visible in the photos, it only worked to amplify her killer curves.

“Though the 21-year-old model’s face was not seen in the picture, her curves and toned abs were on full display as she wore a tiny black-and-white Solid & Striped bikini top and high-cut black bottoms.”

Us Weekly also notes that the photos were shared just after Kendall addressed rumors that she previously deleted her Instagram account because she had facial plastic surgery.

“The sexy shots came days after the Victoria’s Secret Angel addressed speculation that she had facial reconstruction surgery and lip injections.”

However, Jenner denied these claims and explained why her lips may have appeared fuller recently as she let younger sister Kylie Jenner do her makeup.

“Jenner explained that the rumors began when she let her younger sister, Kylie, do her makeup ahead of a November live stream. Kylie, 19, plumped up her sister’s lips using lip liner, which caused the speculation.”

Feel Me? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:55am PST

However, Kylie is known for her love of lip fillers and is currently fighting off rumors she received breast and butt implants. The 19-year-old Jenner sister also shares bikini photos with her followers, but hers are a bit different from Kendall’s. Instead, Kylie focuses the attention on either her burgeoning booty or not-so-subtle cleavage. Of course, this only adds fuel to the rumors that her curves are fake.

So far, Kendall seems to be the only Kardashian-Jenner sister how hasn’t admittedly gone under the knife when it comes to achieving her look. Us Weekly quoted Kendall on denying the rumors as she stated she’s a model, and her agency would never allow her to get plastic surgery. Plus, she’s naturally gorgeous so why would she need to modify her looks?

“As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.”

[Featured Image by Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images]