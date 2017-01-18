Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone Claims ‘Enemies’ Poisoned With Polonium To Stop Him From Revealing ‘Truth’ About Russian Hack [Video]

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone has claimed that he was poisoned with polonium by “deep state” enemies who wanted to prevent him from testifying before Congress because they feared he would “debunk” Russian hack allegations.

Stone was referring to allegations made last October by some top members of the Clinton campaign that he and other top Trump aides had prior knowledge of Russian plans to launch cyber attacks against multiple U.S. political institutions. According to Stone, his political enemies tried to eliminate him because they knew he could disprove the allegations that he had prior knowledge of Russian plans to meddle in the 2016 general election.

But some critics have accused Stone of making wild conspiracy theory allegations to promote his new book, The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution.

Democrats had accused Stone and other members of Trump’s inner circle of having prior knowledge of Russian hacks against Democratic Party institutions and organizations, including the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Clinton campaign. The hacks were allegedly designed to help Trump win the election. U.S. Intelligence agencies also accused President Vladimir Putin of Russia of having personally ordered the hacks as part of overall efforts to sway the election in favor of Trump.

Stone, 64, claimed that he had always been healthy, but he was struck with a mysterious illness in December. He thought at first that the illness was a “routine stomach virus,” but his health deteriorated rapidly until he became very ill.

“I am generally a healthy person. I’m a user of the Infowars supplements.”

He claimed that after several tests, doctors told him that he may have been poisoned with polonium.

“I went to the doctors… They conducted extensive blood tests. The general consensus is that I was poisoned,” he told Infowars. “I was poisoned with a substance that may have been polonium or had the characteristics of polonium.”

“The conjecture of all the doctors was that I did not receive a large enough dose [of polonium] to kill me, but I have never been this ill.”

Yes, I believe I was poisoned to stop me from exposing the “Russian Hacking” LIE b4 the Congressional Investigation @StoneColdTruth — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) January 17, 2017

Yes. It’s true -somebody tried to poison me.Bad News for the Deep State. I Survived. @StoneColdTruthhttps://t.co/gskgKt6kZ2 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) January 18, 2017

Polonium was the chemical element used, reportedly, to poison and kill Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. It is claimed that Litvinenko was killed with polonium on the orders of senior Kremlin officials who accused him of acting as a double agent in London. It is believed that the toxic substance was slipped into the Russian spy’s tea.

It is also claimed that the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, who died in 2004, might have suffered from the toxic effects of polonium. Traces of the substance were allegedly detected on his clothes and personal effects.

Stone claimed in a tweet to his followers on Tuesday that his political enemies poisoned him with polonium to stop him from appearing at a Congressional Hearing to defend himself against false accusations.

“I believe I was poisoned to stop me from exposing the Russian hacking lie before the Congressional Investigation.”

“I became extremely ill. This manifested itself in over 14 days of high fever, delirium, night sweats. I had lesions on my chest and my face.”

He also told Alex Jones’ InfoWars on Tuesday that “deep state” political enemies wanted to stop him from spilling the beans about the Russian hack allegations.

Photographs taken during his last visit to Trump Tower early in December showed multiple lesions on his face, according to the Daily Mail.

“This is about stopping the Trump agenda,” he continued. “[They knew] I would blow the whistle on this whole bogus Russian narrative that they just won’t let go of.”

Stone identified the “deep state” enemies who tried to kill him with polonium as the “Democrat opposition and the intel community,” according to InfoWars.

“I am an enemy of the deep state. I think people know that I was an insider in American politics I was close to power in nine presidential elections,” he said.

“The Republican/Democrat Bush Clinton deep state has manufactured this Russia fraud. They have compounded it by pushing a clearly fabricated document.”

But Stone’s allegation of polonium poisoning has been greeted with widespread skepticism. Some skeptics accused Stone of making wild conspiracy theory allegations to promote his new book,”The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution.”

"You don't recover from polonium poisoning, why put this stupid clickbait title?" "if this was truly polonium, roger would be already dying on a hospital bed! Fake news!" "No wonder so many people think Alex is controlled opposition." "How was he poisoned, when did this happen and does he know what he ate or drank that made him sick?" "Polonium is definitely survivable; Dosage dependent; Take it from NIH."

Trump has consistently and vehemently denied allegations that he and members of his inner circle worked with Russia to hack the DNC and Clinton campaign. He launched vociferous attacks against the media and the U.S. intelligence agencies on Twitter last week after BuzzFeed published a 35-page dossier compiled by a former British spy, alleging close links with Russia. The dossier also contained lurid allegations about a “golden shower show” involving Trump watching prostitutes urinate on a bed at Moscow’s Ritz-Carlton hotel previously occupied by President Barack Obama and the First Lady Michelle Obama.

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Trump lashed out on Twitter, describing the allegations as “fake news.”

