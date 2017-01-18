Song Joong-ki And Song Hye-kyo To Follow In The Footsteps Of Singer Rain And Kim Tae-hee?

South Korean singer Rain and actress Kim Tae-hee made a big announcement a few days ago. The couple will tie the knot on February 19, according to Hello K-Pop.

The fairytale romance of Rain and Kim Tae-hee has a striking resemblance to that of the newbie Hallyu couple, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo.

Although Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have invariably denied the dating rumors, fans have decided to give the couple time to admit to the affair when they are ready. As with any high-profile relationships, it is fairly normal for the couple to deny the relationship until and unless they are absolutely sure.

The stories of Rain-Kim couple and SongSong couple have a military connection. Both women reportedly fell for a soldier in uniform. While the former dated during Rain’s military service, the latter allegedly dated during the making of the military romance, Descendants of the Sun. Both actresses are considered goddesses and, in this fairytale romance, the Prince Charming is a few years younger than the princess.

Rain, 34, and Kim Tae-hee, 36, first met while shooting a television commercial in 2011. They began dating a year later. In 2014, Rain was baptized as per the Catholic tradition.

Like Kim Tae-hee, Song Hye-kyo is a Catholic. It remains to be seen if Song Joong-ki will get baptized if Song Hye-kyo insists.

Both Couples Share The Same Blood Type

Not many fans know of this, but Hallyu’s beloved couple Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo share the same ‘A’ blood type. In love, a couple is most happy with their own type. The soon-to-be-married couple Rain and Kim Tae-hee too share the same ‘O’ blood type.

People with blood type ‘A’ are excellent listeners and make good friends. To be liked by others they bottle up their emotions, which takes its toll on their nervous system. It is beneficial for them to take time alone and rest well, a report by Inquisitr stated. This is perhaps the reason Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are taking things slow.

Both Ladies Stood By Their Man In Times Of Trouble

Singer Rain got into lot of controversies, and he is happy about the fact that Kim always stood by him. “My girlfriend is someone I can rely on and trust when I am feeling down,” Rain said.

Although Song Joong-ki hasn’t gotten into major controversies like singer Rain, the one time he got into trouble, Song Hye-kyo stood by him.

Last June, Song Joong Ki was rumored to have been with Park Yoochun at the adult entertainment bar when an alleged sexual assault occurred. This rumor spread through various SNS channels, causing defamation against the actor. Song Hye-kyo came to his rescue.

According to Soompi, her agency UAA sent out a statement that said, “On the date June 3, mentioned in the rumor, Song Hye Kyo, Yoo Ah In, and Song Joong Ki were enjoying dinner together along with their managers. The rumor is not true.”

A fan captures another rumor on Twitter

Although the military romance Descendants of the Sun concluded last April, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo gush about each other in almost every interview they do.

According to Inquisitr, Song Hye-kyo appreciated Song Joong-ki and said that he was a well-mannered young man.

“Song Joong-ki is known for his sincerity and manners. The total shooting period for the drama was nearly double that of the other dramas. For the whole six months, Song Joong-ki could have been edgy and lost his temper, but he didn’t. He is younger than me, but I thought I learned many things from him. He did his job perfectly in the drama, and he is such a great person,” said Song Hye-kyo.

Song Joong-ki said, “I felt really happy to be able to film together with Korea’s most beautiful actress. Everyone thinks it’s because of her outward appearance that Song Hye-kyo became famous, but after working together, I realized her inner heart and personality are also good. Moreover, she has lots of acting experience and I actually did learn a lot from her.”

Only time will tell if Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will follow in the footsteps of Rain and Kim Tae-hee.

