‘Wonder Woman’ Insider Says Gal Gadot Film ‘Stinks’

Since Gal Gadot was first cast to play Wonder Woman across the board in a number of DC Entertainment films, she has stirred excitement about the possibility of a Wonder Woman solo film. Now, as that possibility grows nearer to becoming a reality with Patty Jenkins at the helm, DC fans are almost in a fervor over the release of Wonder Woman, later this year, but all of that excitement may soon dwindle and die out. The opinion of an insider close to the Wonder Woman production is sharing a review of the film that may break the hearts of even the most devoted Wonder Woman fans.

Is One Wonder Woman Insider To Be Trusted?

It has been said that DC Entertainment (and Hollywood in general) needs a big Wonder Woman hit, so future female-led action films won’t face such daunting uphill battles in just finding a production house to back them, but, if Yahoo News is any indication, that future is already in jeopardy. While the summer release of Wonder Woman is still months away, an insider connected to the Gal Gadot film has come forward to share a very disheartening view of the film.

Sasha Perl-Raver, host of Schmoes Know, claims to have spoken directly with the insider and, as Perl-Raver is an ardent Wonder Woman fan herself, the review comes as heartbreaking news all around. Sasha went on record as giving her steadfast belief in a superb Wonder Woman film, before sharing just how crushing the insider’s thoughts were on the new Gadot film.

“I’m very disappointed in what I saw, and it seems like all the problems are the same problems,” the Wonder Woman insider told Perl-Raver. “It’s discombobulated, it doesn’t have narrative flow. It’s just very disjointed.”

It’s difficult to know just how much weight to give this insider’s opinion without knowing just who this insider is in relation to the production team’s hierarchy. This is an especially poignant detail, when one considers Wonder Woman producer Deborah Snyder’s thoughts on the general theme of the Gal Gadot led solo film.

“Wonder Woman is very different in tone and style than Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad,” Snyder says. “We pick directors who have their own points of view, so that each of our films will have their own personality.”

Related Inquisitr Articles

‘Wonder Woman’ Gives Gal Gadot A Wicked New Weapon, As Lynda Carter Defends The Female Superhero’s Honor

‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Fires Back Over U.N. Backlash

‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Is Open To Making Her Pansexual

Wonder Woman Will Pit Gal Gadot Against Danny Huston

Repost @gal_gadot: Thank you @time for this very special piece ????????#WonderWoman A photo posted by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:10am PST

The big question, of course, is who will Diana Prince be fighting? Director Patty Jenkins has kept the nature of her Wonder Woman villain under wraps, but Den of Geek has revealed that Danny Huston has been brought in to play the villain. Additionally, set photos and plot leaks have suggested that Huston will be playing Ares, the God of War.

The information was gleaned from a French magazine, Les Étoiles Héroiques.

We already know that Wonder Woman sets a series of events in motion, when Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine, ends up on Themyscira, after having taken a book full of formulas for WMDs (weapons of mass destruction). This, in turn, will lead into the plot which will force Wonder Woman to confront Ares.

“Behind these scientific formulas, there is a deadly gas that could well annihilate humanity. It turns out that it might interest Ares, the god of war. He is jealous of humanity, which is a creation of his father, the deceased Zeus (the Amazons and Zeus rebelled against Ares and Zeus died at the hand of his son) …,” reads a translated passage, shared by Den of Geek.

The passage goes on to explain that in creating mankind, Zeus drove Ares mad with jealousy. In an attempt to create balance, Zeus created the Amazons and gave Ares dominion over them, who he then forced into slavery. War inevitably erupts with Zeus aiding the Amazons in defeating Ares. As a result, the Amazons flee to Themyscira, where they remain and ultimately come to raise Diana Prince.

“Diana Prince becomes Wonder Woman by helping Steve Trevor and a squad of proud arms-in-law in search of one who wants to wipe humanity off the map with deadly gas,” says the Les Étoiles Héroiques article, according to Den of Geek.

Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Robin Wright, will hit theaters on June 2.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]