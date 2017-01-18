Rita Ora Celebrates 11 Million Followers Revealing Sexy Bra And Boob Pics

Rita Ora took to social media in what looks like the only way she knows how, by revealing to her fans some sexy pics of her in a racy, and leave nothing much to the imagination, bra and boob picture to celebrate her 11 million Instagram follower landmark. The racy snap was taken in celebration of the pop star reaching the 11 million follower mark on Instagram, doodling “11M” in lipstick on her naked and somewhat exposed chest. Teasing fans with the sexy and suggestive bra pic, the singer pouted oh so sexily for the social media charade.

“This is for all 11M of you! Thank you so much! I have so much in store for you this year! Bring on 2017!!!”

One need not wonder how the 26-year-old has managed to rack up the number of followers that she has, seeming never to fail to tease fans with her racy and unadulterated social media posts. The singer stayed true to her fans, and her social media legacy on Monday, when she shared more sexy images of her body via Snapchat, laid down in red lingerie and looking as tempting as ever.

The “Hot Right Now” recording artist is no stranger to letting fans have a gander at her goods, with more images of the nearly-naked temptress, captured in a floral garter which had been superimposed to her upper thigh, being shown off with the rather endearing title, captioning the image, “My mates down there.”

Two weeks prior, the sexy superstar again turned some heads and similarly turned up some heat, when she posted a bedtime video with a bit of a difference to social media site Snapchat. The risky starlet has proven that she is no wallflower, favoring more risqué outfits to appease her fans and followers ever-growing appetite for her sexy reveals.

Rita seems to have no problem with her body and does not hesitate to show us how confident she really is. In a bath time video that she released, the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress stripped down to show her fans plenty of flesh. In the video, she is seen taking a bubble bath and singing during the clip. In the bubbling hot video, Rita Ora is seen taking a bubble bath, decorating herself with just some gold chains hanging from her neck. She did, however, keep her essentials covered up with only her knees, adding a Snapchat filter and some seriously good looking eye makeup.

While the temptress seems to have no trouble showing off her body both on social media and the red carpet, the “America’s Next Top Model” panelist told “Women’s Health” magazine that she struggles to motivate herself to work out.

“I love Barrecore and I love Pilates but have to trick myself into most exercise. Dancing and hiking with my friends are things that I like to do a lot.”

Ms. Ora, who is the face of lingerie brand Tezenis says that her schedule is crazy and that it encourages her to have a healthy lifestyle, guzzling four liters of water per day. She further confessed that drinking four liters of water a day helps keep her awake because she does not drink coffee.

The sultry actress, who played the role of Mia Grey in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” erotic film back in 2015 has admitted that she is not really body confident and that she has never credited herself as having the perfect body.

“Am I body confident? No. Have I always felt that way, no. I didn’t feel great about myself today in fact. I’ve never looked at myself as being the perfect size or having the perfect body.”

Ms. Ora further elaborated by commenting that as a woman there are always things that we don’t like about our bodies and that it was a normal thing for women. The 11 million followers strong Instagram sensation is certain to treat her fans and followers to more sexy bra and boob pics in the future, making waves across social media and the entertainment world alike.

