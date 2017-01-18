WWE Rumors: 5 Superstars Who Could Win The ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017

WWE rumors are in full swing as fans try to speculate about anything and everything regarding the Royal Rumble 2017. A total of 15 entrants have already been confirmed, and with less than just two weeks left, it is time to look at the possible winners.

The last two Rumbles have been predictable, and WWE is planning to make the Royal Rumble 2017 as intriguing as possible. Several WWE rumors have suggested that this year might include a few surprise entrants, including some yesteryear superstars.

With possibilities of several unexpected occurrences at the upcoming event, it’s hard to predict a winner. After analyzing the odds, the feuds, and possible matches at WrestleMania 33, here is a list of superstars who would most likely win the Royal Rumble 2017.

1. The Undertaker

The Undertaker will most likely win the Royal Rumble 2017. Undertaker made an announcement on the Monday night RAW about his participation in the upcoming event and that changed all the earlier predictions.

According to the sites such as Oddschecker and Paddy Power, the odds of Undertaker winning the Royal Rumble 2017 have increased considerably after the announcement. His chances of winning last year were stacked at 4.8 percent, which has now gone up to 54 percent.

The latest WWE rumors suggest that Undertaker’s victory will see him battling it out with John Cena at the WrestleMania 33. Such a match would be a perfect opportunity for Cena to return as a champion and for “The Phenom” to hang his boots, as reported by Wrestlezone.

2. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is the second favorite for winning the Rumble. He started his singles career in late 2016 and has come a long way since. In December of last year, the odds of his winning were 33/1 which has now come to 9/2.

A victory at Royal Rumble 2017 will give him a clear shot at WWE Raw’s Universal title at WrestleMania 33. A match between Roman Reigns and Strowman will help Reigns win some much-needed fans. He will get the most support being the underdog in the “David versus Goliath” match.

Braun is a huge man, and his victory at the Rumble will not surprise anyone. On the other hand, some WWE rumors have indicated that Goldberg and Reigns will team up to eliminate him at the Royal Rumble 2017.

3. John Cena

If Cena wins at the Royal Rumble 2017, it would be his 16th victory, which will see him tie the record set by Ric Flair. As reported earlier by the Inquisitr, there is an on-going feud between Cena and AJ styles, which can be put to rest with Cena’s victory.

Recently, AJ Styles has emerged as one of the better wrestlers, but Cena still has a loyal fan following. John Cena going to the WrestleMania 33 as a champion can generate a lot of buzz for the event.

John Cena winning the Royal Rumble 2017 will benefit the company both financially and in terms of storyline. Who would not want to see a Cena vs. Undertaker match at the WrestleMania 33?

4. Samoa Joe

This one is a surprising entry on the list considering that he is not even a confirmed participant yet. WWE rumors have time and again suggested that Samoa Joe may be on his way to the main roster.

He has recently lost the NXT championship to Shinsuke Nakamura and the time is perfect for him to graduate to the main roster. He has odds of one to eight just for his entry and odds of four to one for winning the match which makes him one of the top contenders to win the Royal Rumble 2017.

There are several possible feuds for Samoa Joe at both RAW and SmackDown. He has worked with AJ Styles in TNA and WWE might be planning to re-ignite the old feud.

5. Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is definitely a dark horse at the Royal Rumble 2017, and his victory will come as a surprise to many. If history is any indication, then he may not come out victorious at all.

But WWE likes to surprise everyone at these events. It is worth noting that Chris Jericho has not won at the Rumble in spite of being part of WWE since 1999. According to bookmakers, he has 6 percent chance of winning the Rumble, which is equal to that of Braun Strowman.

By winning the upcoming event, Chris can compete for the Universal Championship, another honor he has never held. The storyline between Jericho and Owens can be further developed if there were a title match between them.

Apart from those mentioned above, there are a few other superstars who may end up as the winner. Bookmakers are putting their money on several other stars such as Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and even Finn Balor. However, chances of any of them winning appear slim.

