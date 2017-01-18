Danielle Lloyd Boob Job Gone Wrong Is The Culprit Behind Divorce With Jamie O’Hara

Danielle Lloyd has been opening up about her life especially her divorce with ex-husband Jamie O’Hara, which she claims was as a result of her low esteem after her botched boob job.

Danielle claims that her botched boob job in 2012 weighed down on her self-esteem so much that it had a negative effect on her marriage. She claims that it was the root cause of her divorce with O’Hara. The 33-year-old model appeared in a preview of the upcoming episode of Celebrity Botched Up Bodies.

Danielle opens up about her botched boob job

The episode highlights revealed the former Miss England going through her seventh breast augmentation which aims to fix the damage done during her initial surgery in 2012. Lloyd has recently been very open about the whole thing even as her ex-husband continues to talk negatively about her in Celebrity Big Brother.

Lloyd did not like Jamie seeing her naked

The former Miss England made an appearance on an episode of Celebrity Botched Up Bodies in February where she talked about the boob job and how it affected her marriage. She stated that it had such a huge negative impact on her self-esteem that she did not want O’Hara to see her while she was naked. She claims that this affected her marriage which ultimately ended in a divorce. Things took a turn for the worse after her implant exploded and doctors discovered a massive clot, thus forcing them to remove the implants.

“I had a massive blood clot in my chest and almost died. I lost six pints of blood. It was serious. I was absolutely devastated and I knew I wouldn’t have any breasts. I just had sagging skin – it was disgusting,” Lloyd explained.

Apart from endangering her life, Danielle explained that the breast surgery left her chest looking terrible. She explained that things started falling apart not long after that including her marriage. The recent episode of Celebrity botched also features her revealing that she has been having trouble breathing.

Danielle also revealed that even after the divorce, she has become the target of online trolls after her ex-husband Jamie started talking about her on Celebrity Big Brother. The 33-year-old also stated that for at times things were so bad that she started drinking, partying, and going out all the time in order to try and drown her emotions. She even stated that she started getting suicidal thoughts at some point.

“I woke up one day after a really heavy night of drinking and drugs and I thought: ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I thought about jumping off my balcony,” Lloyd stated.

The fact that she did not have friends also made it more difficult for her. The former Miss England explained that she has had a hard time making friends ever since she was in school. She stated that other girls would hate on her because she got a lot of attention from boys because she was very beautiful.

Danielle divorced Jamie in 2014 after he was allegedly said to have cheated during a night out. The former couple had three children during their marriage. The former Miss England’s representative stated that it has been a tough time for Danielle and that it took a lot of courage for her to open up about her issues. The representative, however, added that the former model was grateful for all the support she received from friends and family. Danielle certainly needed the support after her botched boob job and more importantly, getting back on track after her bitter divorce with ex-husband Jamie O’Hara.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]