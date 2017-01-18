Jennifer Lopez Accused Of Faking Drake Romance As A Publicity Stunt

Jennifer Lopez’s New Year has begun with a sparkling start because Drake, her new beau, has reportedly gifted a necklace from Tiffany & Co. that is worth $100,000.

Fans and media spotted the Maid in Manhattan actress wearing the 16-carat necklace while the diva was attending Drake’s New Year’s Eve concert in a Las Vegas hotel. Later, Lopez was seen wearing the same necklace while the couple was gambling in a casino that was located in the same hotel.

A storm is coming… #HarleeSantos #ShadesOfBlue #March5 #NBC A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

The two fell in love when they met each other in Jennifer Lopez’s Planet Hollywood dressing room when Drake attended her All I Have residency organized in the AXIS auditorium.

The Out of Sight actress has been romantically associated with a number of celebrities before she began dating Drake, including actor Ben Affleck and music producer Sean Combs. Jennifer Lopez has been married three times, with her third marriage being to Marc Antony.

The actress and singer was reportedly devastated after the divorce, and rumors surfaced recently that Marc Antony and Jennifer Lopez were working on a reconciliation after it was announced that Jennifer Lopez is working on an all-Spanish album that is produced by Marc Anthony.

However, the rumors were quickly dismissed as Jennifer soon began dating Drake after they met at her Las Vegas residency. The first hints of the relationship caused a media storm, with photos appearing on social media that show the celebrities getting cozy with each other. A photo shared by the couple eventually confirms their relationship, as it showed them cuddling with each other while enjoying a dinner date in West Hollywood.

Another photo revealed that the two were dancing and kissing while visiting the Winter Wonderland Prom in Las Vegas, where the couple was declared the King and Queen of the Prom. Drake and Jennifer Lopez were seen also holding hands when they were leaving following Drake’s performance in Las Vegas.

However, some remain convinced that the purported romance between Drake and Jennifer Lopez is nothing but a publicity stunt to garner popularity by bringing their fake romance under media scrutiny. According to News Australia, an insider revealed that the two singers are faking their relationship to promote their upcoming songs.

“This relationship is fake, it is just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together. If Jennifer and Drake were really dating, they’d be way more private about it.”

If you had my love… #AllIhave #Vegas #backinfebruary2017 A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 15, 2017 at 10:51pm PST

The source further confirmed that Drake and Jennifer Lopez are collaborating to compose new songs, including the music that can be heard in the background of a social media video that showed the two partying in Las Vegas’s Winter Wonderland Prom. Further, the source pointed that it appeared strange that Drake started romancing the “On the Floor” singer soon after paying an emotional tribute to Rihanna, his former girlfriend, at the MTV awards. According to News Australia, the source mentioned that it appears ridiculous to see Drake expressing his love to Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez at the same time.

“Doesn’t Drake realize that it looks weird to declare his love for RiRi at the MTV awards, then start flaunting his chemistry with J.Lo a few months later?”

Other insiders have dismissed the speculation that Jennifer Lopez is faking her romance with the Canadian singer simply to stay relevant in show business. The Monster-in-Law actress and Drake have known each other for a long time, as they are both friends of the popular Kardashian family. Moreover, the two have always appeared to get along well, even prior to their new romance. According to the Mirror, a source speaking in favor of the couple revealed that the couple’s romance is very real, as Drake has admitted to always having had feelings for the “Dance Again” singer.

“Drake’s had a crush on Jen for ages and they’ve always been flirty. But this is the first time they’ve been single at the same time. I think Drake went to her show hoping they might hook up – and everyone’s saying it worked.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]