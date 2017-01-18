Savannah Chrisley In Serious Car Accident: How Is She Doing?

The news came out today that Savannah Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best was involved in a car accident. E! Online shared the details about what happened to Savannah and how she is doing now. The accident happened yesterday and it sounds like Savannah’s accident was pretty scary.

And of course… @emily_jimison KILLED it again!! #blueeyesfordays A photo posted by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:39pm PST

Savannah’s dad Todd is sharing how she is doing. Fans know that Todd and Savannah are really close and of course he would rush to be by her side. Here is what Todd had to say about Savannah.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world to get a call late at night while sleeping to hear on the other end that your child has been involved in a serious car accident and that you need to come to the hospital immediately. That’s the call we received this morning about our daughter Savannah. Savannah survived with a fractured vertebrae in her neck and several bruises and burns from the airbags. We have a six-week recovery period and we are all so thankful to the good Lord above for His grace and mercy.”

Savannah Chrisley was actually driving in the rain when she had an issue with the floor mat. She reached down to fix it and in the process it got stuck under the gas pedal. Savannah didn’t look away for long, but it was long enough that she hit a guardrail. It sounds like Todd is a bit afraid to let her drive again in the future. He actually finished his statement by saying, “Everyone look out for the girl wearing the helmet and riding a tricycle down the highways going forward.”

In the pictures from the hospital, Savannah is seen wearing a neck brace. It took her a bit to speak out about it, but E! Online shared that today Savannah finally broke her silence about the accident. She went to Instagram and shared about what happened and told the same story as her dad. Savannah explained that when she looked up she actually overcorrected. She then went on to thank whoever the man was that helped save her.

“What I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way…so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing. I have no idea who you are but thank you…I could never repay you for your act of kindness.”

It turns out that some people have actually been saying that Savannah Chrisley deserved it. She shared that she will be praying for the people who said this and that they need Jesus in their life. She said that she will also be taking time to recover spiritually and mentally while she spends time getting better. Savannah also sent out thanks to everyone that was supporting her and on her side.

Fans are glad to hear that Savannah Chrisley survived and will make a recovery. She has a long road ahead of her, though. Don’t miss Savannah, Todd and the rest of the family when Chrisley Knows Best returns to USA.

[Featured Image By Michael Buckner/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]