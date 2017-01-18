Jessica Alba’s Fitness And Beauty Secrets, ‘Honest Company’ Voluntary Baby Power Recall

Jessica Alba, the American actress, businesswoman, and model, was born in California in 1981. Today, Alba is considered one of the most beautiful and fashionable people in both show business and the fashion world.

Apart from appearing in magazines like GQ, Jessica Alba has been named one of the most desirable women by Ask Men. She’s also appeared as a swimwear model for Campari Calendar and Maxim magazine. Despite receiving much appreciation for her well-maintained physique, the actress revealed that she doesn’t exercise to maintain her shapely body.

#Repost @honest_beauty Ending the week with a Sheer Raspberry Kiss. ???? | #Repost: @jelena.marija A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

When appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently, Alba revealed that she doesn’t visit a gym or follow a fitness routine: instead, she believes her daily walk around her Californian neighborhood is quite enough to keep her fit. According to USA Today, Alba spoke about the positive health benefits of taking her daily walk.

“Well, you walk up and down, and you’re getting exercise. So I didn’t even need to go to the gym – not like I go to the gym, but I was like, ‘I really didn’t need to go to the gym…'”

This revelation may be motivating to those fitness-conscious people who want to skip the gym and embark on an outdoor exercise activity. The actress also revealed her strategy for looking fit and feeling good about a post-baby body. Entertainment Tonight reported that the Into The Blue actress, who is also the mother of two children, focuses on covering her body parts that look out of shape.

However, People magazine reported that when Alba was interviewed by Shape magazine, she highlighted the importance of a good workout schedule.

“If I work out four times, I consider it a successful week, but it’s typically more like two to three days a week because that’s what I have time for.”

Late night work session w @iamwill #buttonedup @iamplusofficial A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jan 9, 2017 at 11:37pm PST

Jessica Alba is a celebrity who encourages her fans to be body positive. With a view to promoting body confidence, the actress has created Honest Beauty, a fashion and cosmetics company that sells non-toxic, clean products, motivating customers to look beautiful and enhance their inner beauty. Her brand offers products that are in line with the persona of the customer, and her products are considered the safest and most suitable cosmetics for enhancing natural beauty. USA Today reports that Alba spoke about the reason Honest Beauty is a unique cosmetics brand.

“There are so many different ideas of what is beautiful and so many beauty companies want you to become someone else. And we’re just enhancing and celebrating your own beauty and that’s what Honest Beauty is all about.”

Jessica Alba is urging the United States Government to make it mandatory for children’s clothing and toys to be tested for dangerous chemicals. Her motivation to set up Honest Beauty came during the baby shower organized when she was pregnant with her daughter, Honor. The actress says that she herself was affected by many health ailments during childhood, mainly due to allergic reactions and asthma. So, she made up her mind to produce baby products created from non-toxic chemicals.

???????????????????? A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jan 4, 2017 at 11:01pm PST

Alba is so committed to providing only the safest products that her company has just announced a voluntary recall of one of its products: organic baby powder. USA Today reports that after it as discovered that the baby powder could potentially cause skin and eye infections, the Jessica Alba’s Honest Company co-founder Christopher Gavigan released a video announcing the voluntary recall.

In addition to creating cosmetics and beauty products for women, children’s products continues to remain the primary focus of her company. Alba’s Los Angeles-based company employs around 500 people, and visitors to her office will see children’s products piled up on her table, showing that she takes a personal interest in both the branding of her products and choosing the cartoons that appear on them. The actress and model personally oversees operations carried out in different departments, like merchandising, packaging, and customer support.

Jessica Alba has also encouraged author and Honest Company co-founder Christopher Gavigan to write a book titled Healthy Child Healthy World.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]