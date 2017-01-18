Kim Kardashian And Calum Best’s Fling Revealed As It Emerges Step-Brother Brody Jenner Pimped Her!

Reports indicate that Kim Kardashian and Calum Best were in a secret relationship many years before they both gained fame, fortune, and notoriety. Sources say that Kim Kardashian and Calum’s fling occurred when Kim was in grade five! Then, they were both residents of Miami.

Calum was introduced to the most famous member of the Kardashian clan by Kim’s step-brother, Brody Jenner. This was years before she married a music producer Damon Thomas at 19 and over a decade before a sex tape with Ray J made her famous.

Incidentally, Calum and Ray J were housemates on Celebrity Big Brother. Ray J is said to have been fully aware of the relationship between the two. However, Ray J never got to discuss Calum’s relationship with Kim on the show’s current season since he left the house after a prolonged toothache.

In the course of the relationship, Kim and Calum reportedly used to hang out together a lot. This was especially so following the death of Kim’s father when she and her friends would hang out at the Malibu home of Bruce Jenner. As they were both offspring of fathers with high profiles, they belonged to the same social circles and were part of a Hollywood clique

Even after Kim and Calum split, the CBB housemate is said to have remained close friends with Brody. Calum Best is said to keep in touch with Kim whenever he travels to the United States. But after the revelations, Kim has denied being in a relationship with Calum.

“The story is false. They never dated however, he was in her 5th grade class,” Kim’s representative said after Kim Kardashian and Calum’s fling was revealed.

Calum, who is the son of soccer legend George Best, has been linked with various famous women in the past including Lindsay Lohan, Bianca Gascoigne and Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud.

Today , like everyday I think about and miss u more than ever . Rip dad Nov 25 , 2005. #bestie A photo posted by Calum Best (@mrcalumbest) on Nov 24, 2016 at 8:38pm PST

Before joining Celebrity Big Brother, he had just quit a relationship with Lindsey Pelas, a Playboy model. And prior to Jasmine Waltz getting evicted from the reality show, Calum had enjoyed a fling with her. Currently, two new additions to CBB, Jessica Cunningham, and Chloe Ferry are fighting to win him.

Chloe, who is only 21, has been flirting with the 35-year old hunk saying she preferred older men. She has even stripped down to her underpants for him. But embarrassingly though, Chloe admitted that she though Calum’s father, George Best, had been a musician!

The revelation of Kim Kardashian and Calum’s fling and the consequent denial comes just as Kim is trying to get over the Paris robbery incident and resume her public life. Her harrowing ordeal in Paris has also been made public and during which time around 17 people were arrested in connection with the heist.

And after being out of social media for a while, Kim has made a comeback and has been posting pictures of her family. Some of the photos the mother of two has shared on social media show her with her husband Kanye West, her daughter North West and her son Saint.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Kim also recently landed a cameo role in Ocean’s Eight. She will be appearing together with Kendall Jenner, her half-sister. This will be in a Met gala scene. Others who will make cameo appearances include designers such as Alexander Wang and Zac Posen. Anna Wintour, the Vogue legend will also be making an appearance. Ocean’s Eight is the female version of Ocean’s Eleven and features female stars such as Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Anna Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter. Before the acting role, Kim’s first public appearance was in Dubai where she had gone to conduct a tutorial on makeup.



[Featured Image by Andy Kropa/AP Images]