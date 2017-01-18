World War III News: Russia Upset After 300 US Marines Deployed To Norway

300 US Marines have been deployed to Norway for a six-month time period which is said to be infuriating Russia, and is also sparking some concerns about World War III. This marks the first time that foreign troops have been allowed to be stationed in Norway since World War II.

The United States government has made a point of talking down this deployment of Marines to Norway which also happens to concide with NATO worries about Russia, but of note is the fact that this deployment of Marines also coincides with the United States sending troops to Poland.

The decision was made to send these troops to Poland in an effort to prop up allies in Eastern Europe who are growing concerned over Moscow and its “assertiveness,” as Reuters report. With Russia heavy in the news lately, some are worried that the move to send troops to Norway and Poland could indicate that World War III might be on the horizon in the future.

On Monday at 9:00 a.m. GMT, Marines based in Camp Lejeune in North Carolina landed at Vaernes Airport close to Trondheim, which is the third-largest city in Norway. The US Marines are now set to be staying in Norway for one year, and once the six-month tour is finished by the Marines currently there, they will be replaced by others.

Rune Haarstad, a Home Guard spokesman, denied that the deployment of Marine troops in Norway had anything to do with Russia.

“For the first four weeks they will have basic winter training, learn how to cope with skis and to survive in the Arctic environment. It has nothing to do with Russia or the current situation.”

The Marines will be located at the Vaernes military base, which is around 900 miles away from the Russian border, sparking worries about World War III in the news. When the Marines reached the base, the temperatures were a punishing 28 degrees Fahrenheit, it has been reported.

In March there will be exercises with British troops in Norway which are called Joint Viking exercises. This also has some on edge as the United States and the United Kingdom are both allies, and with both countries performing joint exercises together so close to Russia, it has many questioning whether these are preparations for a possible World War III scenario.

When Reuters asked The Russian Embassy in Oslo for a comment regarding these joint exercises between British and American troops in Norway, Russia seemed perplexed as to why Norway would be working on increasing their military potential when there was no active threat coming from their country.

“Taking into account multiple statements of Norwegian officials about the absence of threat from Russia to Norway we would like to understand for what purposes is Norway so willing to increase its military potential, in particular through stationing of American forces in Vaernes.”

When the Norwegian Ministry of Defense was asked about the move to put 300 US Marines in Norway, a spokeswoman denied that the reason for this had anything to do with concerns Norway had over Russia. But in 2014, Norway’s Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide did say, however, that when Russia annexed Crimea it was clear that Russia would use whatever military force was needed in order to achieve its political goals.

If Norway was concerned then, is it possible that they are still concerned now and are having American and British troops come in because of this? Could this also signal that they are worried about a World War III situation?

The Daily Star reports that British defense secretary Michael Fallon has stated that British troops are going to be heading East and that “Britain will be ready for war with Russia.”

With so much talk about Russia in the news and so many allies teaming up to help each other, could we be witnessing the start of World War III in the news right now?

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]