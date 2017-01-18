NBA Trade Rumors: Ricky Rubio Going To The Knicks For Derrick Rose

Ricky Rubio has been in trade rumors since last season, but now the whole thing has reached a fever pitch. Frankly, it is quite surprising that Rubio has managed to still be in the Timberwolves lineup with the team cutting his minutes with recent top pick Kris Dunn. But it looks like what everyone has been suspecting is going to finally happen, as the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to get rid of Ricky Rubio before the trade deadline.

According to ESPN, Ricky Rubio’s time with the Minnesota Timberwolves may be coming to an end. The Wolves are already actively shipping around the star point guard to teams that are interested. One such team that is heavily rumored to be pursuing the deal are the Sacramento Kings, probably in a desperate effort to keep DeMarcus Cousins. However, sources say that the Timberwolves are still holding out on this one for a better return for Rubio.

One highly possible contender for the services of Rubio according to CBS Sports are the New York Knicks. Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau has an affinity for his old Bull’s players and may be looking to get Derrick Rose back into his fold. Luckily, Derrick Rose might now be in play for a trade, as the Knicks are having some trouble with their starting point guard.

The New York Knicks will improve a bit with Rubio at the helm. He is an unselfish pass-first point guard who will hasten the development of Kristap Porzingis for the Knicks. The Knicks could also improve their triangle offense with someone like Ricky Rubio.

He does not command the ball that much and the Knicks’ offense will be much free flowing. However, it will be a bit naive to say that the Knicks won’t miss Derrick Rose’s offensive talent. Despite Derrick Rose far and away from his old MVP form, the speedy point guard can still put up big numbers from time to time.

But Ricky Rubio will do something that the Knicks is lacking terribly, and that is defensive intensity. Ricky Rubio is one of the best on-ball defender in the league right now. And his 2.2 career steals average will be a big blessing to a Knicks team who are still struggling to find their defense at times. While the Knicks may feel a slight dip and a readjustment at offense, the team will be getting a whole lot of defensive improvement with Rubio leading the charge.

At the end of the day, the New York Knicks may not have a choice but to pull off this trade. Derrick Rose has been a bit of a headache at times off the court for the Knicks and this types of player saga normally do not end well. If the Kings are willing to let go of a massive talent like Cousins, then the Knicks will find it not that hard to let go of Rose for someone of Rubio’s caliber. Rubio is still young and can still improve his woeful shooting while Rose is still picking up the pieces of a broken career. If Ricky Rubio is available for the Knicks to nab, then the team should get him.

This leaves fans to wonder if the Knicks are getting the better of this deal. Surprisingly, the Timberwolves, despite having the trio of Wiggins, Towns, and Lavine, are actually quite on the low side when putting up buckets. The addition of Derrick Rose will kick off their offense to a higher gear. Plus, their coach already has a relationship with Rose, so his personal problems might not be an issue at Minnesota.

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and fans should stay tuned for further developments between the Knicks and the Wolves.

