Melania Trump Inauguration Dress: Who Will The First Lady Wear At The Balls On Her Husband’s Big Day?

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States is the most anticipated event around the world. However, a close second is the choice of gown First Lady Melania Trump will wear to the ball on the day her husband is sworn in and takes the oath of office.

According to a Women’s Wear Daily report, First Lady Trump is relying once again on Ralph Lauren for her Inauguration Day wardrobe, among a short list of other designers for the week’s festivities.

“In an act of his own bipartisanship, Ralph Lauren, an unabashed Hillary Clinton supporter, is believed to be working on a gown and an Inauguration Day ensemble for the Slovenian-born former model. With multiple black-tie events scheduled for this week, Trump could be wearing the Ralph Lauren gown to a Trump family-hosted candlelight dinner for 1,500 Thursday night at Union Station.”

On Election Day, we got a glimpse into the future first lady’s choice in a designer for the Trump’s White House closets. On the night her husband pulled off a monumental upset against Hillary Clinton, Melania appeared onstage with The Donald in a white jumpsuit made of Italian silk.

American fashion designer Ralph Lauren, who dressed FLOTUS Michelle Obama during a London state visit in 2011, had the honors for Melania. The outfit retailed for nearly $4,000, wrote E! News.

Given the contentious election between Trump and Clinton, it’s odd that the Slovene American would choose the same designer who represented both Democratic first ladies (including Mrs. Obama). At least, it demonstrates that Melania has her eyes on fashion and could care less about the designer’s party affiliation.

The choice in designers first ladies wear to a presidential inauguration is a big deal in Washington. In fact, the Smithsonian Museum has a special exhibit for the historic apparel, according to Pop Sugar.

As the Inquisitr wrote, back in November, French fashion designer Sophie Theallet openly rebuked Donald Trump and called for a boycott of Melania. Other notable designers — Derek Lam, Phillip Lim, Tom Ford, and Marc Jacobs — followed suit and said they would not customize a wardrobe for Trump’s wife.

Respected designer Tommy Hilfiger turned down Theallet’s request to join the boycott. In fact, he expressed an interest in dressing Ivanka Trump. However, it’s a moot point because she has her own fashion line.

During the Angel Ball on Wall Street in November, Hilfiger said designers should remain neutral and not “become political about it” over decisions to represent clients.

“I think Melania is a very beautiful woman and I think any designer should be proud to dress her… Ivanka is equally as beautiful and smart, although she wears her own clothes. I don’t think people should become political about it. Everyone was very happy to dress Michelle [Obama] as well. I think they look great in the clothes. You’re not gonna get much more beautiful than Ivanka or Melania.”

Michelle Obama is synonymous with fashion. The soon-to-be-former first lady enjoys rotating Jason Wu, Gucci, Michael Kors, and Tadashi Shoji, among a few names. But she’s known to step out of the box on occasion.

Wu got the honors in 2009 during Barack Obama’s first term. The dress set a high water mark for fashion. Wu featured a white one-shoulder chiffon gown that boasted organza flower embellishments. It accentuated her svelte figure and the rest is history.

Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day gown, like many others before her, will define a legacy in fashion elegances. To compare her to Lady Bird, Hillary Clinton, or Jackie O is unfair, but that won’t stop critics from trying.

More than likely, First Lady Melania Trump will carve out her own fashion and leave her own indelible mark.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]