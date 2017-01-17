Bella Thorne’s Sex Confessions: Tyler Posey’s Nudes, Dove Cameron Hookup?

Bella Thorne is the center of some major sex confessions. The singer soon split with Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey, who is currently at the center of a nude photo leak. The actor has had his nude photos and videos surface online without his permission.

Some fans assumed that Thorne, 19, was the one who leaked the nude photos. Meanwhile, others wanted to know what his ex-girlfriend thought about Posey’s, 25, nude content going viral on social media. But it seems like Thorne has nothing but love for her former flame.

Last year, Bella and Tyler were the talk of young Hollywood after they were seen making out in public. The two even took to social media to share a series of photos of the two kissing and cuddling. Here are some photos, in case you forgot.

Pool vibes with my baby #myman #mcm #mancrusheveryday A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 10, 2016 at 5:58pm PDT

#mcm to this insanely talented punk bunny ⚡️???????????? what up doggg #mine #mancrush #always A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 3, 2016 at 11:12am PDT

Then, they suddenly broke up last month after Thorne was spotted kissing singer Charlie Puth, 25, on a Miami beach. The “Marvin Gaye” singer took to Twitter to out her as a cheater and to apologize to Tyler at the same time, reports Cosmopolitan.

Meanwhile, Posey just had his privacy violated when nude photos and videos leaked on Twitter. Many of his fans pointed the finger at Thorne. She has since come to Posey’s side, publicly commenting on his nude scandal.

All I have left to say is Tyler is an angel ???? — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 16, 2017

Bella has recently admitted to People magazine that she received “death threats” from his fans after their split last month. While she didn’t directly say Tyler’s name, she said she “was getting death threats for a hot minute because they thought I had cheated on my ex, which is a total lie.”

Posey and Thorne dated for several months after they publicly kissed in September 2016. Rumors spread that Thorne was cheating on the actor after photos of her cozying up to Puth surfaced online. She also confused fans when she shared a throwback photo of her and Posey embracing after she was just seen kissing Puth, but she insisted that she did not cheat on Posey when they were together.

The last time she spoke out about the actor was in her interview with Paper Magazine, in which she explained she didn’t want fans to know about their relationship so soon.

“For instance, dating Tyler [Posey], when we first started dating, paparazzi got a photo of us kissing outside and it sucked that people got that photo because we really didn’t want it out at that time. We were obviously dating and hanging out, but it just wasn’t necessary to put that in front of everyone’s face, you know? That one sucked.”

It’s obvious that Bella has since moved on from their relationship. While it has been rumored that she is now dating controversial YouTube star Sam Pepper, she has been flirting up a storm with actress Dove Cameron on social media, reports Hollywood Life. She took to Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to answer a fan who remarked that she and Dove are “hook up goals,” she admitted that she has thought about the actress in that way.

Yeah trust me. I have thought about it???????? https://t.co/cPQMgkKdKn — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 16, 2017

Then, newly single Cameron, 21, caught wind of Thorne’s flirtation on Twitter and shared her thoughts on Thorne’s comments about her. She wrote, “bahahaha,” along with the hashtag “power couple.” It looks like she was cool with Thorne’s flirty comments.

It’s no secret that Bella is into both men and women. Though she’s openly dated famous men, she confirmed to a fan on Twitter in August 2016 that she is bisexual after ending her relationship with ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin, 25. After her social media confession, Bella received support from her fans but scrutiny from industry execs who believe she’s too wild for Hollywood.

Back in Dec. 2016, Cameron remarked about her “love” for girls and women on Twitter, which caused speculation that she might be bisexual.

I love girls/women so much. Like. Wow. So much appreciation for my own sex. Wow wow wow. ???????????????????? boys watch out imma steal yo girl — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) December 20, 2016

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]