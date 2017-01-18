Bella Hadid Gets Two New Tiny Tattoos As She Copes With The Weeknd Drama

Bella Hadid is handling the news of ex-boyfriend The Weeknd’s romance with Selena Gomez in style.

The 20-year-old model stepped out in New York City this weekend sporting two new tiny tattoos as she copes with the drama surrounding The Weeknd and Selena’s PDA-filled photos. Bella was in the city to celebrate mom Yolanda Foster’s birthday, according to Us Weekly. And despite being inundated with news about The Weeknd’s new fling, Bella was all smiles. Of course, that could have something to do with her new adorable art.

Hadid visited a celeb hot-spot and popular tattoo parlor during her stay as she opted to get inked by artist JonBoy. So what did the beautiful Bella get permanently tatted on her body? A teeny-tiny pair of angel wings on one of her ankles. Fitting considering she walked in her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this past December, and even though Bella hasn’t been deemed an official angel, her fans would argue otherwise.

????@bellahadid #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

Of course, there are also a few rumors going around that the angel wings are in direct response to The Weeknd’s, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, new relationship with Selena. Harper’s Bazaar reported on Bella’s new wings as the site speculates what motivated her to get new ink.

“Just days after her ex The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were spotted getting cozy, the supermodel has decided to get some new ink: two tiny wing tattoos, one on each side of her right ankle.”

The article goes on to state JonBoy captioned the images with “fly” and a dove emoji, as the bird commonly represents peace. However, it just so happens The Weeknd has a song titled “Angel” that’s all about breaking up and moving on.

“But in case Bella decides not to reveal the real inspiration behind her adorable new tats, let’s all just temporarily pretend they’re her badass response to this song by her ex.”

♠️???? A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

Harper’s Bazaar also listed out some of the song’s lyrics, which definitely seem to fit Bella’s situation.

“Said angel, woah. You’ll probably never take me back and I know this, yeah I know this, aw man. I said angel, Oh oh oh oh. I’m so desensitized to feeling these emotions, yeah, no emotions baby. Cause all I see are wings, I can see your wings…And if we’re not I hope you find somebody I hope you find somebody, I hope you find somebody.”

However, Hadid also took to updating her Instagram bio as she sends a message to both her fans and to Abel. With just four simple words, it seems Bella is accepting the current situation as she seeks peace.

“…and so it is”

She included several dove emojis as was seen in the caption on her angel wings post. Given this, it does seem as if Bella’s new tiny tattoos are not only in response to The Weeknd’s new romance with Selena, but her strength to move on from it as well. Fans chimed in on the Instagram photos of Bella’s new additions as they supported her decision and choice of tattoo.

“yes I love it”

“this is beautiful”

Bella had also posted several photos showing her flipping off the camera as she walks away, however, she has since deleted a couple of these images from her Instagram.

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:49pm PST

She did leave one posted, but without a caption. Her now-deleted photos had the caption “mood,” suggesting the middle finger was aimed at a certain somebody’s new relationship. Hadid’s fans took to commenting on the remaining photo, which was posted over the weekend, as they jokingly state the model is angry.

“she’s raging mad ok hahahahahaha”

Her followers even started tagging The Weeknd in the post as they directed it towards him.

“Y’all tagging abel like if this was for him”

While it’s been reported Selena Gomez and Bella were not good friends prior to the singers’ romance, People is stating the model is hurt her ex moved on so quickly as they broke up in November.

“Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena.”

It’s also noted that Hadid is the one who ended the 18 month-long relationship, but that doesn’t seem to be having an impact as she continues to share cryptic messages with fans.

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]