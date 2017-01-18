‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Drops Jack Pearson Bombshell, As Mandy Moore Gushes Over Her Role

Warning: This article may contain spoilers for This is Us.

As This is Us heads into the last half of its first season, it seems like there can be no stopping this runaway hit, but for some, as star Milo Ventimiglia suggests, the end of the line may be coming sooner than expected. Ventimiglia’s own character, Jack Pearson, may be one of those facing tragedy and change, as the series heads towards its first season finale. While Milo teases an explosive end to season 1, his This is Us co-star, Mandy Moore gushes over the series and the dynamic she and Ventimiglia have developed through the shows freshman season.

Milo Ventimiglia Teases A Shocking End To Season 1 Of This Is Us

Proud dad-to-be. #ThisIsUs A photo posted by This Is Us (@nbcthisisus) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:29am PST

As The Wrap shared, Milo Ventimiglia is playing a character whose time is limited on This is Us, revealing that Jack Pearson will die an early and untimely death in the series. While the character’s fate does seem to be set in stone and with Milo Ventimiglia knowing just when Jack will meet his maker, there’s still awhile to go before fans have to say goodbye to Milo’s This is Us character.

“I do know when you’re going to know, but just wait,” the This is Us star said. “You may get some teasers as to when, very soon. But I think the thing to know is that Jack’s time with his family is limited. But he’s not going anywhere because Jack and Rebecca are in the past, and reflect very much how they impact the Big Three in the present day. I think it’s safe to say that Jack will be around for the life of the show.”

So, while Jack’s lifespan is a short one, it won’t be shortened within the context of the series. Good news for fans of Milo Ventigmilia and Jack Pearson. Sure, that’s great news, but the This is Us star warns that he’s not guaranteeing a smooth ride for fans of Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore). In fact, Milo suggests that the back half of season 1 will set the couple up for some pretty startling twists.

Ventimiglia adds that it all begins with the dropping of one or two bombs in the coming episodes. From there, the pace gets quicker with more twists and turns erupting from those first shocking turns.

“It’s one of those things where it gets a pace, and then it just moves faster and faster going into that very, very explosive end of Episode 18,” teases This is Us‘s Milo Ventimiglia.

Mandy Moore Gushes Over Her This Is Us Marriage

Many This is Us fans have been swept up in the relationships within the series, which can only be a credit to the actors creating the emotional bonds for their characters and, as Entertainment Tonight shares, Mandy Moore suggests there’s an actual closeness between the actors. For her part, Moore says she feels connected to Ventimiglia in ways that transcend their This is Us characters. She reveals feeling a trust in Milo that helps her feel protected and safe as Rebecca Pearson.

“I’ve never really felt that with somebody I’ve worked with before, so I feel incredibly lucky every day just to have this job, but then to get to work with him every day, too,” the This is Us actress revealed. “I know I’m in good hands.”

Although Mandy was nominated for a recent Golden Globe, Ventimiglia didn’t receive a similar honor and Moore was vocal about her opinion that Milo deserved a nomination, at the very least. In fact, she went so far as to say she felt everyone on the This is Us cast should have received a nomination.

Either way, the show must go on and so is the case for This is Us. Like Mr. Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore was cagey about sharing any details about what can be expected from the remainder of the series. She did tease fans that they can expect some heavily suspenseful events in coming episodes.

“They’re shooting an episode right now, and I read the script and, like, hyperventilated,” said Ms. Moore. “I literally had to text Dan, our creator, and was like, ‘People aren’t gonna be ready for this, ’cause I’m not ready for this.'”

This is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images]