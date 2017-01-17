Pierce Brosnan As Cable In Deadpool Sequel? James Bond Actor Hangs Out With Ryan Reynolds

Pierce Brosnan, arguably the best James Bond ever, has gotten comic book movie fans excited. The Deadpool sequel has been searching for an actor to play Cable, a character from Marvel Comics that has a long history with the title character. Earlier on January 17, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman shared on social media photos of them hanging out with Brosnan, which fueled hopeful speculation from fans that Brosnan would be the favorite to play Cable.

Wolvie. Bond. Wade. A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:03am PST

Reynold’s post is particularly interesting, as it shows himself, Jackman and Brosnan posing in the proverbial “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil”, possibly implying that them being together foreshadows something more.

Of course, a simple photo in a social media post should mean very little, yet that has not stopped speculation that Brosnan could potentially play the character in a future Fox film. Fans feel that he is the right age, build and has the acting pedigree to play someone such as Cable. Also named Nathaniel Summers, Cable is recognizable by his gray hair, muscular build, futuristic look and his wide assortment of firearms.

Considering that Brosnan is most famous for playing a character that was quite handy with a gun, he would have little trouble acclimating himself to wielding the different firearms that Cable could use. Brosnan’s cool demeanor as Bond also matches well with Cable’s characteristics, and it could seem like a match made in heaven.

Due to Deadpool‘s comedic and parodic nature, it will be interesting to see how Cable’s serious nature will mix with the movie’s tone. In the comics, the contrast between the two characters’ personalities makes their team-up stories work so well. When Cable first appeared, he was a hulking man carrying way too many weapons. He has slimmed down over the years while carrying a reasonable amount of guns, though still very muscular. The film may slim Cable down even more, better fitting Brosnan’s physique.

Brosnan has the charisma to command a presence of Cable’s stature alongside Reynolds, plus his time as Bond could bring up many wisecracks and comments from Wade Wilson. Paul Wernick, one of the movie’s writers, spoke to the Business Insider about how Cable will fit in the Deadpool sequel.

It’s going to feel authentic and of the world and tone that Cable was created and conceived in, and I think he will fit perfectly into the Deadpool universe in a way that will excite fans and non-fans who don’t know who he is and fall in love with him by the end.

There has been trouble with casting for the character, and it was one of the reasons why Tim Miller, director of the first Deadpool film, left from directing the sequel. Reports collected by The Wrap indicated that Miller wanted to cast Kyle Chandler (Manchester by the Sea, Carol) for Cable, something that Ryan Reynolds and the writers were against.

There are actors who have openly shown interest in playing Cable, including Stephen Lang (Don’t Breathe, Avatar), Dolph Lundgren (Rockey IV, The Expendables 2) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy). There has been little news as to if the studio is leaning towards anyone in particular after Miller’s departure.

Reports have said that Deadpool 2 should start filming in January 2017, though there has been no official confirmation as of yet. The film will introduce the characters Cable and Domino. Along with Deadpool, Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead will also be returning.

Cable was created by Louise Simonson and Rob Liefeld, first appearing in The New Mutants #87 back in March 1990.

[Featured Image by John Salangsang/Invision/AP Images]