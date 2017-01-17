Kourtney Kardashian, Justin Bieber Just Hanging Out — Not Hooking Up

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were rumored to have hooked up a year ago. But, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. Kourtney was reported to have gone back to her ex-boyfriend and father of her children, Scott Disick, while the pop star has been playing the field.

Despite the previous reports that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is hooking up with Justin Bieber but is still trying to make her relationship work with Scott Disick, an inside source exclusively told Entertainment Tonight that those reports are not true. Kardashian, 37, and Beiber, 22, first sparked the dating rumors when the two were spotted at The Nice Guy and Universal Studio Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights.

She also made appearances at several of his impromptu concerts in Los Angeles, with an eyewitness claiming the two were “inseparable” at the time. Last December, Justin attended a joint birthday party for Kourtney and Scott’s sons, Mason, 7, and Reign, 2. After the two were seen at the celebrity hot spot The Peppermint in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 14, an inside source told the outlet that the two are just good friends.

“Kourtney and Justin are not hooking up,” the insider insisted.

“They’re in the same group of friends and socialize together all the time. They have been friends for years. Justin used to live next door to Kourtney and is still very close friends with the family. Kourtney and Justin being at a nightclub and leaving together is not a story.”

Another source has told People that the two are just friends. The two were spotted at the nightclub on Saturday night, shortly after the reality star left a birthday party for Jessica Alba’s husband Cash Warren. The brunette sister wore a nude sheer lace top that exposed her breasts to the waiting paparazzi. She paired her look with white pants and minimal gold jewelry. Meanwhile, the singer wore a hooded camouflage print sweatshirt, a gray baseball cap, and black pants.

According to People’s inside source, Kourtney and Justin strictly “hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together. Kourtney is still serious about making things work with Scott. She went to the birthday party for Cash first and was ready to party more after. They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin.”

When it comes to Kardashian’s on-and-off relationship with Disick, it seems like the two are also platonic, claims the source. According to ET’s inside source, nothing romantic is going on between them, even if they appear cozy in their recent social media photos and on various sightings. The famous exes, who also share 4-year-old daughter Penelope, are just focusing on their family and co-parenting.

“Kourtney and Scott are not back together or even at the point of trying to make things work. Kourtney is happy being a parent right now and that is her No. 1 interest right now. She’s not interested in being in a relationship with anyone. [Kourtney and Scott] have a wonderful relationship and are doing an amazing job at being good friends for their kids. There is nothing more to it than that right now.”

Reports of Kardashian and Bieber hooking up first surfaced after she ended her nine-year relationship with Disick back in July 2015. The two were seen on various occasion together and were reportedly “hooking up on and off for a few months,” according to inside sources who spoke to People at the time. However, their brief affair was purely “fun” and was not to be taken seriously.

“It’s just one of those things where it makes Kourtney feel good about herself. It’s not serious at all. This young guy is into her, he thinks she’s hot and she’s older. She just wants to have fun,” the source added.

The pair may have hooked up before, but it looks like it’s over between them. It seems like Kardashian and Bieber are the types of people who can be friends and hook up when the time is convenient.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation and Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach]