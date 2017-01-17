Atlanta: Pit Bull Attack Leaves Six-Year-Old Boy Dead, Friend Sustains Serious Injuries

A 6-year-old boy lost his life and one of his friends accompanying him sustained serious injuries when they were attacked by a group of pit bulls in Atlanta. According to a WSB-TV Atlanta report, the pit bull attack happened when three children were walking towards their school at around 7:30 a.m.. The 6-year-old boy who lost his life was later identified as Logan Braatz, while the the injured girl was identified as 5-year-old Syari Sanders. A third child who was with them at the time of the incident, escaped unhurt. Initial reports suggest that one of the dogs also included a border collie. There is also confusion regarding another dog with authorities yet to confirm if it was a pit bull

Boy killed, girl injured in pit bull attack: https://t.co/hGFufAfIiO @SophiaWSB is working to learn more about what happened on Ch. 2 at 4. pic.twitter.com/CVGECUyKTq — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) January 17, 2017

According to local media reports, the attack involved three dogs on Cerro Street. All three kids were making their way to the F.L. Stanton Elementary School where they studied. The fact that the third child was unhurt in the pit bull attack was confirmed by Audrey Washington, a journalist with Channel 2.

Please follow my colleague, @SophiaWSB for the latest on the deadly pit bull attack, in SW Atlanta. Her story, at 4pm. @wsbtv @colemanwsbtv pic.twitter.com/tS2fRvqJ2b — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) January 17, 2017

According to NY Daily News, a neighbor who witnessed the attack said that the girl suffered horrific injuries. The neighbor was identified as Angie Smith, who revealed that Syari’s face was totally dismembered by the sheer viciousness of the pit bull attack. Smith added that she found Syari on the ground with her book bag and jacket. She was unable to tell if Syari was still breathing when she saw her shortly after the incident happened.

“I couldn’t tell if she was gone or if she was breathing.” Angie told local media.

As of this writing, Syari was listed to be in a stable condition at a local hospital where she was rushed minutes after the attack. Angie also revealed that neighbors living in the area acted quickly and reached the spot immediately to save the children from the dogs.

“I run up on the girl, she had been mauled very badly. The dog just ripped into her. I ran to the baby and when I looked down at her I knew there was nothing that I could do.”

Meanwhile, another witness to the incident, Shamonta Clayton, also a neighbor to both children, said he woke up to the screams of the children and quickly ran outside only to see a badly injured child lying on the ground.

“As I get to the end of the street, I see the child’s unconscious body lying in the middle of the street.”

He then noticed another dog and followed it only to find the other children pinned on a porch.

“So I chased the dog away from the kids, and I noticed the second child, a little boy, his unconscious body lying down in the grass,” Clayton said.

When the dog started to display signs of aggression, he took his gun off and chased it away by

“I picked the child’s body up because his mom couldn’t do nothing but sit there and just cry,” Clayton said.

Following the incident, shreds of clothes and other items lay strewn across the place where the attack took place. A few hours after the attack, Animal Control officers arrived at the scene and two of the dogs involved were contained. The third dog was reportedly shot by the officers.

Such a tough day. My prayers are with the families, students and staff. @kimberlywgreen https://t.co/o1tGUayaNT — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) January 17, 2017

Following the tragedy, the F.L. Stanton Elementary released a statement that read,

“Atlanta Public Schools can confirm that two F.L. Stanton Elementary students walking to the bus stop were attacked by pitbulls. Both students were transported to Egleston Hospital. One student was transported back to Grady Hospital’s trauma unit and later passed away. The female student at Egleston is in stable condition. Atlanta Public Schools sent a crisis team to F.L. Stanton this morning to provide grief counseling for students and staff. Our deepest condolences go out to the family.”

Residents have planned a vigil in remembrance of the victims later today.

[Featured Image by Pixabay]