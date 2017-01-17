Lady Gaga: Was Singer Asked To Not Talk About Politics At Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Lady Gaga will soon be headlining Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. It was first confirmed that Lady Gaga would be performing at the event last fall.

Last year, Beyonce, who appeared in the music video for Lady Gaga’s 2010 music video “Telephone,” was the headliner of Super Bowl 50. Beyonce delivered a controversial performance, appearing in Black Panther-like outfits with her dancers. Many felt that the performance was anti-police.

Super Bowl 51 will take place 16 days after Inauguration Day, on Sunday, February 5. Some have begun to wonder if Lady Gaga, who supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Presidential Election and is a longtime supporter of liberal causes, might use this year’s halftime show to say something about President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming administration.

However, Hollywood Life said that fans shouldn’t look for Gaga to “pull a Meryl Streep.“Actress Meryl Streep gave a speech that was critical of President-elect Donald Trump after accepting her lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes, perhaps setting precedent for other entertainers to use similar platforms to do the same.

Hollywood Life also claimed that a source close to the singer has said that Lady Gaga wants to make the show about “peace and love.” Though Lady Gaga’s views differ from President-elect Trump’s, the source also said that “she doesn’t want to alienate” part of her audience. Early on Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight, also reported that a “source close to the halftime show” told Lady Gaga to leave the subject of politics alone.

“Lady Gaga was told by the NFL that she cannot say anything or bring anything up about the election, or mention Donald Trump.”

However, according to TMZ, an NFL source has now rebuked this rumor, suggesting that no one has told her she can’t voice her political thoughts at the Super Bowl halftime show. The source also indicated that Lady Gaga’s main focus is on her performance at the moment.

“This is unsourced nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none,” the source told TMZ.

“The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together. Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren’t going to be distracted by this.”

In addition to supporting Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Lady Gaga appeared on the campaign trail for her candidate last fall as well. At a campaign event in Raleigh, North Carolina, Gaga spoke passionately in support of Clinton and described being at the event as “one of the most favorite days” that she’s ever had.

As Entertainment Tonight reported, Lady Gaga also held a “Love Trumps Hate” sign, a popular saying among Clinton supporters, outside of Trump Tower after the election. Prior to the election, Gaga also accused soon-to-be First Lady Melania Trump of being hypocritical with her anti-bullying efforts.

.@MELANIATRUMP to say u will stand for “anti-bullying” is hypocrisy. Your husband is 1 of the most notorious bullies we have ever witnessed. — xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) November 6, 2016

As for her performance at the Super Bowl, the 30-year-old singer recently posted a video on Instagram, showing she has been practicing and rehearsing in a tent in her backyard. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source has indicated that a guest singer is expected to make an appearance for at least one song, but the question of who that may be remains a mystery.

In addition to the aforementioned “Telephone,” Gaga is known for hits such as “Poker Face,” “Paparazzi,” “Born This Way,” and “Just Dance.”

