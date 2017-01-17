Watch ‘This Is Us’ Live Streaming Online, On Demand And TV, Preview Photos From Tonight’s Episode [Video]

NBC’s newest hit show This is Us returned from its winter hiatus last Tuesday after adjusting its schedule due to President Obama’s farewell speech. This is Us answered cliffhanger’s regarding Toby’s health scare and returned with romance in the air. Tonight, This is Us settles into its permanent, Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET, time slot with a new episode and another retrospective look at the characters’ past. Tonight’s episode is Season 1, Episode 12 “The Big Day” and viewers will watch new scenes of Rebecca’s and Jack’s big day: Jack’s birthday and the birth of the triplets. Also coming up are flashback scenes featuring Dr. K and Joe, the firefighter who brought Randall to the hospital after his father abandoned him. You can watch This is Us NBC.com live streaming online at and through official NBC apps. A cable or satellite subscription is required to watch the live stream. Check the video player above for previews and behind-the-scenes look at the show.

The NBC live stream isn’t the only way to access the show when away from a TV set. Those with a cable or satellite subscription can watch the live stream through various providers like ROKU and other television services. DirecTV Now and Sling TV subscribers can also watch the This is Us live stream. In addition to watching This is Us when it airs, you can also access full episodes on demand the next day following the show. Those who want to access all 12 This is Us episodes tomorrow may do so at NBC, but you will need to sign in. Check for full episodes on Hulu and with your cable or satellite provider’s on-demand programming.

One way to watch This is Us episodes online free is with Yahoo View. Yahoo View is a newer service that consists of the former, free videos previously available on Hulu. Hulu’s free videos have moved to Yahoo View and those who want to watch Hulu must have a subscription. Yahoo View keeps five full episodes of This is Us on the site then rotates the selection when a new episode airs. Here are the previous four This is Us episodes, as tonight’s episode will be added to Yahoo View tomorrow.

This is Us continues to grow in popularity and gains new viewers. The series currently has an 8.9 IMDB rating and some of the episodes have a current rating of 9 out of 10. The show uses a format unlike any other seen in television viewing history. The show uses past and present flashback scenes and gives you a feel of looking through a time portal into each character. At its core, This is Us is a show about love, life, and the struggles real people experience regardless of race, financial status, or what we perceive to be our successes and failures. The show is relatable to many viewers and has been nominated for multiple awards.

