Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Bodacious Backside In New ‘Juicy’ Sweats

Kylie Jenner is sending a sexy message to her fans as she posts more racy photos to social media.

The 19-year-old Jenner shared several takes while wearing a new Juicy Couture track suit to Instagram on Monday. Of course, Kylie’s ample booty is the main focus of the images as the word “Juicy” is scrawled across the back. Jenner seductively looks back over her shoulder at the camera while putting her tiny waist and big booty on display.

The photo received over 2 million likes as fans seem to enjoy seeing the throwback track suits coming back into style thanks to Kylie. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Jenner has the perfect body for the sweats.

Kylie captioned the first photo with a simple mischievous smile emoji before uploading another shot. This time, Jenner once again puts her booty on display as she tucks one leg beneath her and hides her face. She captioned the second image “juicy” as if viewers weren’t already aware of what Jenner was trying to sell in the sexy photo.

The Juicy track suit is part of a new launch by the brand as they use celebrities such as Jenner and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak to market the apparel. The sweats in question are a collaboration between Juicy and the Vetements brand, which seems to have excited fans and stars alike. The Juicy track suits got a new design as they now feature high-waisted bottoms and a tighter fit than previous styles.

Zolciak also shared a photo will wearing a red Juicy track suit as she marketed the new style on Instagram. The mother-of-six flaunts her thin figure in the form-fitting sweats, much like Jenner. Viewers can clearly see the Vetements X Juicy Couture track suits definitely fit a bit different than the earlier styles as both Jenner and Zolciak flaunt their ample assets and slim figures in the outfits.

Fashion site Bustle reported on Jenner and her Juicy outfit as it claims the look from the early 2000s is making a comeback, thanks in part to Kylie’s stamp of approval.

“In 2017, the ’00s are having a Renaissance. Kylie Jenner wore a Juicy Couture tracksuit, which were all the rage in the ’00s.”

Bustle also went into detail about Vetements, just in case Jenner’s followers aren’t yet familiar with the brand.

“Vetements is one of the coolest, rising luxe fashion brands, known for its rad, high fashion, and culturally savvy hoodies.”

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton also weighed in on the phenomena that is taking over Instagram as stars show their goodies in the new Juicy sweats. Perez said Kylie is bringing the style back with help from her now-famous backside.

“Kylie Jenner is bringing it back… with her backside!

Hilton also suggests the brand will be making its comeback as Kylie shares bootylicious photos while wearing the sweats.

“On Monday, the KUWTK star posted the bootylicious pic (above) of her wearing Juicy Couture sweats! Although the brand hit its stride in the 2000s, it could possibly make a huge comeback with Ky’s help!”

Even Allure got in on the action as Kylie’s “Juicy” backside continued to make headlines — and waves — as fans got a glimpse of her ample booty in the throwback sweats.

“Naturally, Kylie Jenner paid homage to the stylish trend of the early aughts. Last night, she posted not one, but three Instagram photos of herself wearing the navy Vetements trackpants complete with a Swarovski-encrusted derriere.”

Of course, just because Kylie received a Juicy track suit and flaunted it for Instagram doesn’t mean she actually likes the style. But then again, it does seem as if Jenner likes anything that brings attention to her curvaceous figure.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]