‘WWE SmackDown LIVE’ And ‘205 Live’ Results: Steel Cage Match, Shane’s Announcement, Ziggler On ‘King’s Court’ [Real-Time Updates]

With Royal Rumble 2017 less than two weeks away, SmackDown LIVE has a stacked show scheduled for this week’s episode, including an historic Steel Cage Match for the Women’s Championship, the return of Jerry Lawler on The King’s Court, and a “huge announcement” from Commissioner Shane McMahon to kick-off the show. With fifteen spots still remaining to be claimed for the Royal Rumble Match, it is expected that a few more WWE Superstars from SmackDown LIVE — and possibly 205 Live — will add their names to the list of contenders in the 30-man battle royal at WWE’s annual January PPV.
NOTE: The WWE SmackDown LIVE, 205 Live and Talking Smack results will be updated here in real-time as the shows air live, along with available video highlights and commentary. Any updates to the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2017 card will be posted here as well.
WWE SmackDown LIVE Results
The following will include the results of all the matches and segments from SmackDown LIVE, 205 Live, and Talking Smack on January 17. SmackDown LIVE finally defeated Monday Night Raw in the ratings during the last week of 2016, but hasn’t won again in 2017. Will an historic Steel Cage Match, a big announcement from the Commissioner and the return of Jerry Lawler on King’s Court be enough for Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan’s show to defeat WWE Raw in the ratings once again?
Shane McMahon makes Elimination Chamber Match official
In the opening segment of this week’s SmackDown LIVE, Commissioner Shane McMahon announced that the winner of AJ Styles vs. John Cena at Royal Rumble 2017 would defend the title in an Elimination Chamber Match at the February PPV. This brought AJ Styles to the ring, followed by John Cena, The Miz and Maryse. After some instigation from John Cena, a match between Ambrose and Styles was set up as the first match of the night.
Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card
- The Undertaker, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, The New Day, Cesaro, Sheamus, and 15 others TBD — Royal Rumble Match
- AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match
- Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns — WWE Universal Championship Shark Cage Match
- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley — Raw Women’s Championship Match
- Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
So far, only one SmackDown-exclusive match has been confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble 2017. The Royal Rumble will feature stars from both WWE Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on Sunday, January 29, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Royal Rumble preview page.
Where To Watch WWE
The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 29, at 8/7c. The Royal Rumble Kickoff Show will begin at 7/6c.
The show 205 Live, featuring the best of WWE’s Cruiserweight Division, airs weekly on the WWE Network at 10/9c on Tuesday nights. Replays of the show are available to stream immediately.
WWE SmackDown LIVE airs Tuesdays on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE SmackDown aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a replay of SmackDown LIVE is available to stream on-demand Wednesdays via Hulu. WWE Talking Smack begins at 10:45/9:45c on the WWE Network, and is immediately made available to stream on-demand.
