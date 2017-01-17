Is Aaron Rodgers’ Relationship With Olivia Munn The Reason Behind His Family Feud?

Aaron Rodgers may be performing at a high level on the football field, but when it comes to his family life, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is reportedly lacking in a big way.

As Aaron Rodgers and the Packers prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, rumors continue to swirl in regard to the tension between him and his family, including younger brother Jordan.

In one of the latest reports regarding Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with his family, his father, Ed Rodgers, confirmed he has not spoken to his son since the end of 2014, months after Rodgers began dating actress Olivia Munn.

“[Aaron Rodgers] has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He’s going through great precautions not to make things worse,” a source close to the athlete explained to People Magazine on January 17.

“You’re not going to see him on Oprah crying about all of this. He will deal with his family issues privately.”

Aaron Rodgers’ family feud began making headlines last summer after his brother, Jordan, appeared on Jojo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. On the show, Jordan was seen opening up about his family’s estrangement during his hometown date. Following his appearance, Jordan admitted that speaking of Aaron Rodgers and his strained relationship with the family wasn’t easy.

“Family things are always tough, and they’re always tough to address, let alone on a TV show,” Jordan told E! News in August.

“But I knew I made a commitment to go on there and be honest with JoJo and make sure that she knew everything because we didn’t have any time off-camera and we were going to get to a proposal. So you have to be honest, you have to trust she believes in the person you are.”

Aaron Rodgers’ brother ultimately won Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette and soon, the couple will reportedly walk down the aisle. Sadly, however, it is unknown whether or not Aaron Rodgers will be willing to play a role in the wedding — or if he will attend the event at all. Either way, Jordan is hopeful that his brother will be there, despite the drama between them.

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn began dating in early 2014 and have been faced with engagement and marriage rumors in the years since the start of their romance. The couple has also faced backlash online due to Munn’s alleged connection to Aaron Rodgers’ estrangement from his family.

At the end of last year, after Munn shared a tweet on Thanksgiving, claiming she was thankful for her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, several fans tweeted to her, requesting she allow her boyfriend to call or spend time with his family. Still, Munn kept herself out of the online drama and both she and Aaron Rodgers stayed silent in regard to the fans’ comments about his family.

Last summer, following Jordan’s appearance on The Bachelorette, a source spoke out about Munn and claimed she was involved in Aaron Rodgers’ family feud.

Olivia Munn “has a strong personality and every meeting she has had with them has gone badly,” a source told Us Weekly.

“The family says [Aaron Rodgers] stopped talking to them, while Aaron says they don’t talk because his family doesn’t like Olivia.”

In response to Munn being blamed for the dispute, a source close to Munn said, “[Aaron Rodgers] makes his own decisions and wouldn’t be swayed by Olivia.”

To see more of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, tune into their NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, January 22, at 3:05 p.m.

[Featured Image by Chris Weeks/Getty Images]