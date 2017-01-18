Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Make Up After Ugly Breakup

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are back together amid growing speculation their nasty breakup could have all been an attention-seeking publicity stunt.

“I don’t know, it’s probably all just [publicity],” a source described as close to the couple told Media Takeout. “I don’t think they ever broke up.”

Back in early January, the “Anaconda” singer confirmed in a heartfelt post on Twitter that the two had gone their separate ways as rumors of Meek having a wandering eye began to percolate.

“To confirm, yes I am single,” Minaj posted. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”

Rumors also quickly spread that Meek was taking the breakup particularly hard and was not really being himself.

“Nicki’s really worried about Meek because since the split he’s been doing nothing but turning up and partying in the club with his boys, and posting these belligerent videos on social media,” said a source. “Meek isn’t even a drinker like that and Nicki fears that if he keeps this up he’s going to do something stupid.”

Meek also spent a bit of his free time throwing darts at his then ex on social media, once posting a pic of the Giuseppe Zanotti wedged sneakers she is known for and labeling them “wack.”

He also spent some time reignited his on-again, off-again feud with fellow rap star Drake, with there even being talk that the two might go the way of Chris Brown and Soulja Boy and seek to settle their differences in the ring with the gloves on.

It was the 29-year-old Meek who issued the $5 million challenge, asserting on livestream “I beat Drizzy the f**k up for five mil. Of course I would. We gonna let Nicki [Minaj] be the ring girl.”

The beef between the two goes all the way back to 2015, when Meek insinuated that the “Hotline Bling” rapper uses ghost writers for at least some of his material.

As for Minaj, she’s had no shortage of potential suitors ready and willing to feel Meek’s shoes during her short time as a single lady.

Ex-boyfriend of 11 years Safaree Samuels wasted little time letting it be known he would be down for a reunion, adding that her comparatively short time with the Philadelphia rapper was “always a better look for Meek than her.”

The 35-year-old Samuels went on to add he’s convinced Meek did absolutely nothing to help bolster Nicki’s career, noting that in the two-years they were together she didn’t release any new albums.

He added that he “never stopped loving” the 34-year-old singer, despite the two of them not ending their relationship on the best of terms and having traded harsh words since they went their separate ways.

In a previous interview, Samuels claimed he was the one who “walked away,” essentially ending the relationship.

“I’m not going to say I broke up, but I’m the one who walked away,” he said in an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. “I packed up my stuff and I left. I just got to the point where the respect wasn’t there.” He later added, “everyone around her works for her, you know? So it got to the point where it was like, I’m your man. I’m who you go to sleep with every night. I’m who you wake up with every morning. And it got to the point where I was being treated like an employee, instead of like her man.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]