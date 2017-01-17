The Weeknd Tour: Could Selena Gomez Join Her Rumored New Boyfriend?

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez recently appeared to go public with a romance, but could they also team up professionally?

According to a new report, The Weeknd is scheduled to go on tour next month and Gomez is allegedly “dying” to go with him. Just months after the “Same Old Love” singer canceled her own tour due to struggles with anxiety, depression, and panic attacks, a source claims Gomez is hoping to team up with The Weeknd on “some” of his upcoming tour dates.

“Not only would [Selena Gomez] like to join him on tour but she would also like to join him on tour to perform with him or even open up for him on some dates,” a source close to the rumored new couple told Hollywood Life on January 17. “But he is currently only OK with her just joining him on stage occasionally or mostly just traveling with him. He would rather keep the people performing with him the already announced performers of Bryson Tiller and Lil Uzi Vert.”

The Weeknd announced his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour in October of last year. At the time, Billboard magazine revealed that the tour would be kicking off in Stockholm, Sweden, on February 17 and keep the singer in Europe through the end of March. At that point, The Weeknd will travel to Canada, where the North American leg of his tour will begin on April 25 with a show at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. When all is said and done, The Weeknd will have performed a total of 52 shows, with the final performance taking place on July 13 in Benicassim, Spain.

Although Bryson Tiller and Lil Uzi Vert have been named as The Weeknd’s opening acts for his tour stops in Europe, it has not yet been revealed who will be joining the musician as he performs shows during the North and South American legs of his tour.

While Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have stayed mum on any future plans to team up either during his tour or on new music, Gomez recently confirmed she was a fan of his music when she was spotted listening to one of his tracks on her phone in Los Angeles. As E! News revealed on January 17, Selena Gomez smiled for photographers as her phone displayed The Weeknd’s cover art as she stood with some friends outside of her church on Sunday.

If Gomez does join The Weeknd on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour, it won’t be the first time the rumored pair has been seen together on stage. Although they did not perform together, both Gomez and The Weeknd served as performers during the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Show, where they reportedly hit it off with one another, despite The Weeknd’s past relationship with Bella Hadid.

“Selena and The Weeknd really hit it off at at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2015. That’s where they really got to know each other,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life last week. “There was chemistry between them back then, but The Weeknd was with Bella at the time. Had he been single he would have pursued Selena. He was really quite taken with her beauty and down to earth nature. Since then he’s always had a thing for her.”

One year later, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez reportedly reconnected at the 2016 American Music Awards, which took place weeks after his split from Hadid.

“Her acceptance speech blew him away. Her vulnerability and strength pretty much left him speechless. It was that night that he really fell hard for her and it was that night they exchanged phone numbers,” the source said.

